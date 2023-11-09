Money Transfer Agencies Market to Reach $65,873.02 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in digitalization in financial sector, integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency, and increase in demand for cross-border transactions drive the growth of the global money transfer agencies market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Money Transfer Agencies Market by Service Type (Money Transfer and Currency Exchange), and End User (Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global money transfer agencies industry generated $14.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $65.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth in digitalization in the financial sector is driving the demand for the money transfer agencies market. In addition, the integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the growth of the market in upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for cross-border transactions is propelling the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $14.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $65.9 billion CAGR 16.2 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Service Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in digitalization in the financial sector Integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency Increase in demand for cross-border transactions Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints Regulatory compliance and stringent regulations Currency fluctuations







The money transfer segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By service type, the money transfer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global money transfer agencies' market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as customers are seeking faster cross-border transactions, and money transfer agencies are responding with real-time or instant transfer options to meet this demand. In addition, transparency in fee structures and exchange rates is a key customer expectation. However, the currency exchange segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032, as money transfer agencies are increasingly offering digital currency exchange services through online platforms and mobile apps, enabling customers to convert currencies conveniently and quickly.

The individual segment is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the individual segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to many money transfer agencies are integrating with popular mobile wallet services, enabling users to receive funds directly into their digital wallets.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global money transfer agencies market revenue, as various people in North America use money transfer agencies to send funds to family members and friends in other countries. These agencies provide a convenient and often cost-effective way to transfer money internationally, which is particularly important for immigrants and expatriates. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the Asia-Pacific region, where remittances represent a substantial use of money transfer companies. Many people who work overseas send money to their families. A dependable and practical method of facilitating these international transfers is through money transfer companies.

Leading Market Players: -

Ria Financial Services

Skrill

MoneyGram

SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES

Remitly, Inc.

Xoom Corporation (Paypal)

Wise Payments Limited

WorldRemit

The Western Union

XE.com Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the global money transfer agencies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the money transfer agencies market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing money transfer agencies market share.

from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing money transfer agencies market share. Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the money transfer agencies' market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing merchant banking services market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global money transfer agencies' market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Money Transfer Agencies Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Service Type

Money Transfer

Currency Exchange

By End User

Individual

Business

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

