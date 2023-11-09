Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
09.11.2023 | 16:22
Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders 
09-Nov-2023 / 17:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders 
 
9 November 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or 
the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces the 
results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 9 November 2023. All 
of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner 
indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") and, in accordance 
with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the EGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced 
by these number of GDRs: 
 
       Resolutions              FOR     %   AGAINST  %  WITHHELD/%   DISCRETIONARY/% 
 
       Resolution to approve the transfer of 
       the Company's seat from the Republic 
Special    of Cyprus and registration as a 
Resolution 1 continuing entity in the Astana    669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0     0  157,271,715 18.51 
       International Financial Centre 
       ("AIFC") in the Republic of Kazakhstan 
       (the "Re-domiciliation"). 
 
Special    Resolution to approve the audited 
Resolution 2 stand-alone financial statements of  669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0     0  157,271,715 18.51 
       the Company for the period from 1 
       January 2023 to 31 August 2023 
 
       Resolution to authorize, empower and 
       instruct any two Directors of the 
       Company collectively with Messrs. 
       Proteas Management Services Ltd, of 
       Limassol, Cyprus to perform all 
       necessary actions to obtain the 
       permission of the Cyprus Registrar of 
Special    Companies for the Re-domiciliation and 
Resolution 3 to sign, execute, deliver and submit  669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0     0  157,271,715 18.51 
       any documents as may be required under 
       the laws of the Republic of Cyprus for 
       the proposed Re-domiciliation and to 
       notify the Cyprus Registrar of 
       Companies for its intention to perform 
       Re-domiciliation and to take any and 
       all actions required pursuant to the 
       laws of the Republic of Cyprus. 
 
       Resolution to replace the current 
       Memorandum and Articles of Association 
       of the Company with the Articles of 
Special    Continuation of the Company in 
Resolution 4 compliance with the laws of the Astana 669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0     0  157,271,715 18.51 
       International Financial Centre, 
       effective as from the date of 
       registration of the Company as 
       continuing entity in the AIFC. 
 
       Resolution to appoint the following 
       persons each of whom, acting solely, 
       is authorized to (i) represent the 
       Company in all matters with regard to 
       the Re-domiciliation and (ii) sign any 
       document related to the 
Special    Re-domiciliation and all matters of 
Resolution 5 the Company after the         661,012,537 77.76 22,368,927 2.63 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 
       Re-domiciliation: 
       . Dmitry Kirsanov; 
       . Sergei Lomakin; and 
       . Artem Khachatryan 
 
       Resolution to appoint the following 
       person to the position of Directors of 
       the Company under the laws of the 
       Republic of Kazakhstan, AIFC effective 
       as from the date of the 
       Re-domiciliation: 
Special                       649,989,898 76.46 33,391,566 3.93 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 
Resolution 6 . Dmitry Kirsanov; 
       . Sergei Lomakin; 
       . Artem Khachatryan; and 
       . Alexey Makhnev; 
 
       Resolution to appoint the following 
       person to the position of Secretary of 
       the company under the laws of the 
Special    republic of Kazakhstan, AIFC effective 661,012,537 77.76 22,368,927 2.63 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 
Resolution 7 as from the date of the 
       Re-domiciliation: 
       . Azamat Akylbekuly

The results of voting at the EGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/ general_meetings_of_shareholders/.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

"WITHHELD" votes are not counted in the calculation of votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" in any resolution.

"DISCRETIONARY" votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast "FOR" all resolutions.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the EGM was 849,528,693. 

About the Company 
Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in 
Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and 
constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low 
fixed price points. 
As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them 
stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price 
sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was 
operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. 
In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 
billion, in accordance with IFRS. 
 
Contacts 
             Fix Price Investor Relations           Fix Price Media Relations 
             Elena Mironova                  Ekaterina Goncharova 
 
             ir@fix-price.com                 pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  283948 
EQS News ID:  1769973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
