DJ Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders 09-Nov-2023 / 17:50 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fix Price Group PLC announces results of voting at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders 9 November 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 9 November 2023. All of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below. As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company did not vote at the EGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs: Resolutions FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD/% DISCRETIONARY/% Resolution to approve the transfer of the Company's seat from the Republic Special of Cyprus and registration as a Resolution 1 continuing entity in the Astana 669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0 0 157,271,715 18.51 International Financial Centre ("AIFC") in the Republic of Kazakhstan (the "Re-domiciliation"). Special Resolution to approve the audited Resolution 2 stand-alone financial statements of 669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0 0 157,271,715 18.51 the Company for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 August 2023 Resolution to authorize, empower and instruct any two Directors of the Company collectively with Messrs. Proteas Management Services Ltd, of Limassol, Cyprus to perform all necessary actions to obtain the permission of the Cyprus Registrar of Special Companies for the Re-domiciliation and Resolution 3 to sign, execute, deliver and submit 669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0 0 157,271,715 18.51 any documents as may be required under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus for the proposed Re-domiciliation and to notify the Cyprus Registrar of Companies for its intention to perform Re-domiciliation and to take any and all actions required pursuant to the laws of the Republic of Cyprus. Resolution to replace the current Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company with the Articles of Special Continuation of the Company in Resolution 4 compliance with the laws of the Astana 669,888,051 78.8 22,368,927 2.63 0 0 157,271,715 18.51 International Financial Centre, effective as from the date of registration of the Company as continuing entity in the AIFC. Resolution to appoint the following persons each of whom, acting solely, is authorized to (i) represent the Company in all matters with regard to the Re-domiciliation and (ii) sign any document related to the Special Re-domiciliation and all matters of Resolution 5 the Company after the 661,012,537 77.76 22,368,927 2.63 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 Re-domiciliation: . Dmitry Kirsanov; . Sergei Lomakin; and . Artem Khachatryan Resolution to appoint the following person to the position of Directors of the Company under the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, AIFC effective as from the date of the Re-domiciliation: Special 649,989,898 76.46 33,391,566 3.93 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 Resolution 6 . Dmitry Kirsanov; . Sergei Lomakin; . Artem Khachatryan; and . Alexey Makhnev; Resolution to appoint the following person to the position of Secretary of the company under the laws of the Special republic of Kazakhstan, AIFC effective 661,012,537 77.76 22,368,927 2.63 8,875,514 1.04 157,271,715 18.51 Resolution 7 as from the date of the Re-domiciliation: . Azamat Akylbekuly

The results of voting at the EGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/ general_meetings_of_shareholders/.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

"WITHHELD" votes are not counted in the calculation of votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" in any resolution.

"DISCRETIONARY" votes granted the discretion to the proxy Mr. Kirsanov to vote according to his discretion in any resolution, which Mr. Kirsanov cast "FOR" all resolutions.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the EGM was 849,528,693.

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points. As of 30 September 2023, Fix Price was operating 6,162 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 September 2023, the Company was operating 12 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Contacts Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 283948 EQS News ID: 1769973 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)