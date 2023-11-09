Bosnia and Herzegovina's southern region is primed for "huge" utility-scale solar development, Assistant Professor Farooq Sher tells pv magazine. He came to this recent conclusion after two years of researching the Balkan country's current renewable energy capacity and potential.Farooq Sher, associate professor at Nottingham Trent University, told pv magazine that the southern region of Bosnia and Herzegovina is perfect for large-scale solar rollout. But it is difficult to tell whether the Balkan country will seize the "untouched" development opportunity due to its heavy reliance on coal, he ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...