Elutia Inc.: Elutia Completes Divestiture of Orthobiologics Business Unit for Cash Proceeds of Up to $35 Million

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia"), a company pioneering drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced it completed the divestiture of its Orthobiologics business unit to Berkeley Biologics LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GNI Group Ltd.



The transaction enables Elutia to strategically focus on its proprietary drug-eluting biomatrix platform and provides the Company with cash proceeds of up to $35 million, comprised of upfront payments no later than November 17, 2023 of $15 million plus potential earnout payments of up to $20 million over a five-year period. Combined proceeds with the previously announced September 2023 private placement potentially top $60 million.

"With the closing of this transaction, Elutia is now fully focused on our high-growth biomatrix product platforms, including our near-term blockbuster opportunity with CanGaroo®RM," said Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elutia. "The proceeds from this transaction, coupled with the September financing, should have us well-capitalized to advance our proprietary drug-eluting biomatrix platform. And all of this is made possible by the outstanding work of our team, which continues to execute the Elutia plan with relentless drive and focus."

