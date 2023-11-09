ExitCertified LLC: ExitCertified Named Top 20 IT Training Company for the Twelfth Consecutive Year by Training Industry, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / ExitCertified today announced that it has been named one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for the twelfth consecutive year.





Training Industry Award





"Receiving this distinction for the twelfth year is truly humbling," commented Tim Toomey, CEO of Axcel Instructor-Led Training. "Annually, we refine our educational strategies to serve our clients, students, and instructors better. This commitment to improvement contributes to our students' consistent success in their various professional environments."

ExitCertified offers authorized IT training solutions from some of the industry's leading vendors and many open-source technologies. Learners who train with ExitCertified can select from a wide range of course offerings to ensure their organization can successfully adopt, operate, and manage newer technologies, transforming the pace at which they conduct business.

Selection of this year's Top IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and services

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market

Strength of clients and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

ExitCertified has recently expanded its training portfolio to include various courses on AI and Machine Learning classes, including Generative AI Engineering, Fundamentals of Deep Learning and Development of Generative AI Models, Prompt Engineering: Techniques and Best Practices, and ChatGPT Basic.

For more information on education and training solutions, visit ExitCertified.

About ExitCertified:

ExitCertified's reputation as a leading IT training provider is underscored by its impressive 97% student-satisfaction rating and recognition as one of the "Top 20 IT Training Companies" by Training Industry, Inc. for 12 consecutive years. With award-winning instructors employing interactive teaching methods, ExitCertified ensures knowledge retention and practical application.

About Axcel ILT:

Axcel Instructor-Led Training (ILT) is a collection of three highly respected brands - Accelebrate, ExitCertified, and Web Age Solutions - renowned for their training expertise. With our winning team, we provide a full suite of services and resources to help organizations upskill, reskill, and meet the growing demand for professional development.

Contact Information

Matthew George

pr@exitcertified.com

SOURCE: ExitCertified

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801250/exitcertified-named-top-20-it-training-company-for-the-twelfth-consecutive-year-by-training-industry-inc