Exploring the Enhancing Charms of Chinese Culture Through Unicom Stories: A Resounding Success at the China Unicom Cultural Journey, University of Reading Open Day Event



On October 31st, 2023, China Unicom (Europe) Operating Company (CUE) successfully hosted the China Unicom Cultural Journey themed open day event for the University of Reading in London. Over 20 students and faculty visited the company to learn about Chinese culture, China Unicom's brand, products, and services.

Ms. Xue Wenxia, General Manager of the CUE, warmly welcomed the visitors. She emphasized that as one of the leading operators in digital technology integration and innovation, China Unicom collaborated with partners worldwide, sharing the benefits of digital transformation and injecting new energy into global digitalization. Ms. Xue hoped that the CUE could provide a high-quality international platform for talents to strive for their brilliant career in the new era.

The students took part in some selected lectures provided by CUE emplyees and participated in many interesting activities on site."In this event, I learned a lot of Chinese traditional culture and the tremendous efforts made by China Unicom to develop their products and services. I am very impressive!"A student from University of Reading, Siyuan Yang (Apple), highly appreciated China Unicom's brand culture and values. Right after the event, she submitted her resume to CUE, "I would like to grab every chance to join in."

The series of events of China Unicom Cultural Journey will be planned and organized meticulously in the UK, deepening communication and interaction between CUE and local universities.

