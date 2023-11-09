INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Record Number of Attendees at Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis

The October event contributed nearly $8 Million in direct business sales to the city of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the Midwest's only annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event, wrapped last month with over 5,200 attendees at the show's Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis (MD&M), Design and Manufacturing Minneapolis, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), MinnPack and Plastec Minneapolis events, together making Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis the region's most comprehensive manufacturing event comprised of five co-located shows under one roof.

The event hosted more than 620 exhibitors, creating opportunities to showcase brands and innovation from all verticals of manufacturing for the most expansive forum in the region. Manufacturing is a significant part of Minnesota's diverse economy and the industry's long-term health is vital to the state.

Boston Scientific's Brad S. Sutton, MD, MBA, FHRS, Chief Medical Officer and atrial fibrillation (AF) Solutions, spoke on the world's first left atrial appendage closure device to emphasize how medical devices transform patient lives around the world. Boston Scientific will be building a new corporate campus in Minneapolis to invest in the future of the state as a national hub for manufacturing and is projected to retain over 1,000 in-state jobs. These large infrastructure investments contribute to Minneapolis's manufacturing workforce, which has increased by 5.3% in the past two years.

David Chmura, R&D Senior Manager at General Mills, presented on reducing the environmental impact of packaging to an overflowing theater. General Mills implements packaging sustainability through reducing, re-using, recycling, education, infrastructure and external collaborations. 82% of consumers across Europe, North America and South America are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging when shopping. General Mill prioritizes environmentally friendly materials to better meet consumer needs and global demand for the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN17).

"Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is the meeting point to discuss and shape the Midwest manufacturing landscape, further strengthening the state's position as leaders in the United States driving American engineering forward," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "For the past five years in a row, the event has grown and increased attendance numbers, proving the expanding industry is thriving here in the Midwest."

Recognizable exhibiting brands included Accumold, Alta Biomaterials, Labcorp, Life Science Outsourcing, Infinity Robotics, Protolabs, Peak Technologies and Zeus Industrial Products Inc. Top companies across various manufacturing sectors offered attendees a unique chance to see new technology trends and business solutions first-hand. Products and topics seen at this year's event included early-stage device development, robotics, 3D printing, additive manufacturing, treatment of cardiovascular disease, and regulatory and security considerations.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, including Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis (MD&M), Design and Manufacturing Minneapolis (D&M), Automation Technology Expo Minneapolis (ATX), MinnPack and Plastec Minneapolis, will return to the Minneapolis Convention Center Oct. 16-17, 2024.

