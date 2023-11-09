Anzeige
09.11.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Norconsult ASA, on First North NOK (569/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Noconsult ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from Nov 10, 2023. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      NORCOo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0013052209      
Order book ID:    310971         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
