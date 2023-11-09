Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Norconsult ASA, on First North NOK (569/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Noconsult ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from Nov 10, 2023. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: NORCOo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013052209 Order book ID: 310971 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.