Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Participates in Microsoft Ignite to Showcase the Company's Microsoft Offerings and Partnerships

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) - a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite, held November 13-15 in Las Vegas. Microsoft Ignite brings together over 359,000 technologists, developers, and decision-makers worldwide for three days of immersive content and networking opportunities.

Event attendees can visit Rackspace Technology at demo station 312 to learn more about Rackspace's partnership with Microsoft and the cutting-edge generative AI services and solutions using the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) Practice.

By visiting Rackspace the demo station, attendees can participate in an interactive generative AI activity, StickerVerse, to receive a custom sticker and a live interactive Rackspace ICE demonstration.

Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR)

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 100 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe. FAIR provides three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of generative AI:

FAIR Ideate : An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.

: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption. FAIR Incubate : An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.

: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise's first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes. FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.



Rackspace Technology has used FAIR to implement Rackspace ICE. Rackspace ICE is an AI Duet that boosts the productivity and effectiveness of go-to-market teams. It harnesses the power of AI to automate routine tasks, identify warm leads, surface relevant data and content, and provide real-time contextualized analytics for hyper-personalized customer interactions.

Rackspace Technology is also using FAIR to develop RITA (Rackspace's Intelligent Technology Assistant).

RITA is an interactive chatbot that uses the latest language models to answer text IT service requests, enhance self-service capabilities for inquiries, request new hardware or software, reset forgotten passwords, and answer questions on IT and security policies. In addition, the solution links the response to the specific sections of the source documents for resolution.

