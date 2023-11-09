provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Date
Total number of
Number of real
Theoretical number
31 Octobre 2023
142,441,073
142,225,508
142,441,073
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of €854,646,438
Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
