Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announced the winners of the 2023 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance at its 10th annual awards ceremony on November 8th at the Carlu in Toronto.

The Awards gala gathers the governance community and celebrates leading governance practices across all sectors and industries in Canada. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazers for their ability to create a stronger impact through innovation in the Canadian governance realm.

GPC congratulates the 2023 EGA winners, organized by category, as presented below:





1. Board/Director Effectiveness

Federated Cooperatives Limited

2. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Civic Action (BoardShift Program)

3. Engagement

TMX Group

4. ESG/Sustainability/Purpose

Vancouver Airport Authority

5. Organizational Governance

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

6. Governance Professional of the Year

Maureen Wareham, Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief Ethics Officer

Shona McGlashan, Principal, McGlashan Consulting

7. Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award

Carol Hansell, Founder and Senior Partner of Hansell LLP





Each year, GPC receives nominations that range in both breadth and diversity from Canadian organizations large and small, across all sectors and industries. The award recipients are chosen by two judging panels of seasoned and well-respected governance experts. GPC would like to thank the EGA Judges for their time, dedication, and contribution in making the annual awards possible. For more on the panel: www.gpcanada.org/ega





In the photo: EGA 2023 winners with Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada

Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada said, "The Excellence in Governance Awards was created a decade ago with an aim to promote good governance across Canadian organizations to further enhance stakeholder value. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners this year for their outstanding commitment in ensuring they remain sustainable and relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Sign up to GPC's official mailing list to be the first to receive details on the call for nominations for the 2024 EGAs, which will open in the spring of 2023, and the latest information on upcoming and relevant governance events: www.gpcanada.org/Public/contact_gpc

2023 EGA JUDGES REPORT

The 2023 EGA Report of the Judges is intended to provide insight into some of the accomplishments that have set the winners apart, and to impart the judges' rationale behind selecting this year's winning organizations.

Read the report here!

