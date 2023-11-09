SBM Offshore N.V.: FPSO Liza Unity Purchase by ExxonMobil Completed

November 9, 2023

SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, have completed the transaction related to the purchase of FPSO Liza Unity, a few months ahead of the end of the maximum lease term, in February 2024. The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033.

The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of c. US$1.26 billion. The net cash proceeds will primarily be used for the full repayment of the US$1.14 billion project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore's net debt position.

The FPSO Liza Unity has been on hire since February 2022 and since 2023 was operated through the integrated operations and maintenance model combining SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil's expertise and experience delivering outstanding operational performance.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2023 Earnings February 29 2024 Annual General Meeting April 12 2024 First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 8 2024 Half Year 2024 Earnings August 8 2024 Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 14 2024



