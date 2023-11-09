Mac Haik Enterprises LTD: Seas the Flavors of Winter With Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen's Winter LTO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen is proud to announce an exclusive Winter Limited-Time Offering (LTO) that promises to delight seafood aficionados and lovers of seasonal cuisine alike. The "Seas the Flavors of Winter" LTO features a dynamic duo of indulgent dishes: Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese and Truffle Parm Crab Tots. These extraordinary creations, embodying the essence of winter luxury, will be available from Nov. 8, 2023-Feb. 2024.

Slapfish, renowned for its commitment to serving sustainable seafood and creative culinary experiences, has curated this winter menu with the utmost dedication to quality and flavor. The "Seas the Flavors of Winter" LTO is no exception. These two delectable offerings showcase the harmonious fusion of seafood and truffle-infused goodness, resulting in a truly memorable dining experience.

Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese: Indulge in a cozy embrace of velvety macaroni and cheese featuring tender chunks of succulent lobster, all generously drizzled with the unmistakable aroma of truffle oil, Parmesan cheese and topped with toasted garlic-parmesan breadcrumbs. This dish is a masterclass in comfort food, offering a rich, creamy sensation that warms the soul on chilly winter days. The marriage of lobster and truffle elevates this classic to an exquisite, gourmet level.

Truffle Parm Crab Tots: For those seeking an unforgettable appetizer, the Truffle Parm Crab Tots are a must-try. These crispy, golden tots are generously infused with the essence of truffle and parmesan cheese and studded with delicate crab meat. The delightful combination of flavors and textures will leave your taste buds tingling with delight.

"At Slapfish, we're committed to providing our guests with the finest sustainable seafood dishes, and our Winter LTO is a testament to our dedication to both quality and innovation," said Dan Anfinson, President at Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen.

To celebrate their new Winter Limited Time Offer (LTO), Slapfish is offering all guests a chance to win a year's worth of lobster. The Holiday Szn Scratch-and-Win card is offered now through December, redeemable January through March, and gives guests a chance to win various prizes like free sides, fish tacos, and lobster rolls, and four lucky winners will receive a year's worth of lobster from Slapfish.

Don't miss your chance to "Seas the Flavors of Winter" at Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen this winter. For more information, visit slapfishrestaurant.com or follow us on social media @Slapfish.

About Slapfish

Slapfish is a food truck turned brick-and-mortar, fast-casual seafood restaurant that consists of 15 locations across the U.S. Slapfish has received many awards for culinary innovation and sustainability efforts across the concept, including MenuMaster's Trendsetter Award (2016), Sustainable Operator of the Year from The Buyer's Edge (2022) and Future 50: Emerging Brands by Restaurant Business (2022). Slapfish is headquartered at Mac Haik Enterprises (MHE) in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Slapfish, please visit www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is a major investor in three rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Slapfish and Due Cucina, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 23 car dealerships. The 11 affiliated companies of MHE have engaged in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and healthcare facilities, asset acquisition and disposition, facilities management, property management, leasing, project management, construction plus janitorial services, as well as hotel ownership. Overall, MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

