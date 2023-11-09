Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received permission from San Bernardino National Forest District ("SBNFD") to proceed with the proposed rehabilitation of access roads leading to its patented claims containing the historic Blackhawk Mine near Lucerne Valley, San Bernardino County, California, USA.

Having reviewed the Company's Plan of Operation to access its mining operations and existing adits, SBNFD has granted the work authorization based on the condition that there will be no significant ground disturbance from the proposed activity. This road rehabilitation will allow Kapa to enter the historic workings of its patented, past producing, high-grade gold mine and to conduct underground surveys and initiate underground exploration.

Kapa intends to immediately undertake road and access rehabilitation, and as previously reported, engaged an experienced local San Bernadino contrator, Lilburn Corporation, to assist with the road work and adit clearance at the Blackhawk mine. The contractor is expected to commence activity on the roadways promptly. Following the completion of the proposed work Kapa will commence an underground mine inspection by a California Certified Underground Mining Engineer in regard to the safety in initiating underground exploration.

The patented claims are issued by the federal government and gives the owner exclusive title to the locatable minerals and title to the surface and other resources. A patented claim can be used for any purpose desired by the owner, just like any other real estate. The Blackhawk property patented lode and mill site claims were patented by the US federal government in 1924. The BLM mineral claims are accessible under the provisions of the Mining Law of 1872, subject to the approval from the US Forest Service and/or Bureau of Land Management. Ownership of the claims gives the right, subject to federal, state and local permits and approvals, to explore for and develop mineral resources. Blackhawk mineral claims are located on both BLM and US Forest Service lands.

The Blackhawk mine property contains patented lode claims with historic underground operations which will allow for expedited underground exploration drilling with no surface disturbances, without additional permitting requirements. Kapa will also be undertaking a ground Mag-VLF-EM geophysical survey over all its surface mineral showings to confirm continuity along strike.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Allan Miller, PhD., P.Geo., Consultant and Senior Geologist of Kapa Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About KapaGold

KapaGold, led by experienced capital markets and geologic team, is focused on exploring its 100% owned historic Blackhawk Gold Mine and surrounding underexplored properties for economic mineralization. KapaGold has recently optioned the historic Mastodon Project in BC, Canada and is compiling historical data in advance of recommendations for exploration programs.

