Tenstreet: Veteran Ready Summit 2023: Shaping the Future of Veteran Hiring Strategies

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Leading organizations in transportation and military hiring are coming together to host the transformative Veteran Ready Summit 2023. This annual event, hosted by Tenstreet, Fastport, Hiring Our Heroes, TransForce, Troops into Transportation, and American Trucking Associations (ATA), will take place from December 13th to 16th at the ATA headquarters in Washington D.C.

The Veteran Ready Summit is a valuable opportunity for organizations to learn about the best practices for hiring and retaining military veterans. The summit will feature sessions led by transportation industry leaders, military hiring experts, and military veterans like Medal of Honor Recipient and Hiring Our Heroes Ambassador, Clint Romesha, who will share their insights on creating a culture of veteran support in the workplace. In addition to the main sessions, this year's Veteran Ready Summit will offer 30 attendees the chance to register for an in-depth and hands-on workshop led by PsychArmor Institute. Participants will receive specialized training on all phases of veteran employment practices and will receive a Veteran Ready Certificate, enhancing their expertise and credentials in veteran employment.

To maximize the impact of their trip, attendees are encouraged to participate in complementary events held across Washington D.C. These events, such as the Transition Trucking Award Ceremony, the ESGR Statement of Support Signing, and the Wreaths Across America Gala and Wreath Laying Ceremony are designed to reinforce the commitment to hiring and retaining military talent.

Daren Wingard, Executive Director of the North American Transportation Employee Relations Association (NATERA), expressed his support for the summit, saying, "NATERA is proud to support the 2023 Veteran Ready Summit. We encourage all our members to attend the summit so they can learn best practices in military hiring and further strengthen the trucking industry's commitment to offer quality career opportunities to veterans of the U.S. armed forces."

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of an event that will shape the future of your veteran hiring strategies. Join us in Washington D.C. to make a real difference in your organization and the lives of those who've served our nation.

For more information about the 2023 Veteran Ready Summit, or to register and secure your spot, visit https://veteran-ready-summit-2023.eventfarm.com/

