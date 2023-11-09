RedAI Announces its Presale Live to Revolutionize AI and Blockchain Intersection with $RED.

Summary: RedAI, a well-established platform in the blockchain and AI industry, has started its presale event, which is live now, marking a significant step in the evolution of AI and blockchain technologies.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / To address the latest approach, RedAI launched its presale, which is live now. This initiative is set to reshape the intersection of AI and blockchain and unlock a world of potential for the industry.

The presale event, now live on the RedAI platform, is poised to make a substantial impact on the AI and blockchain landscape. RedAI is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring that blockchain and AI technologies are accessible. With the presale event, RedAI aims to bring a fresh perspective to the industry by providing an opportunity for the broader community to participate. This inclusive approach set the company's dedication to democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies.

In addition, RedAI's live presale offers a unique opportunity to secure $RED tokens at a fixed price of $0.25 per token. Besides that, they're also hosting a private round at a price of $0.20 per token, below its launching price. This pricing strategy ensures that participants can engage with the project at an attractive entry point, positioning them favorably as the crypto market continues to evolve. By providing a hassle-free entry point into the project, RedAI is set to usher in a new era of collaboration and innovation within the industry.

RedAI will focus on building a strong and engaged community around the project during the presale event. This community-driven approach is essential for achieving the project's ambitious goals of constructing the world's largest AI Infrastructure for blockchain, crypto, and Web3. The platform aims to unlock the potential of blockchain AI for a wide audience and to drive innovation in the sector. The presale event is designed to attract early supporters who share the company's vision of reshaping the intersection of AI and blockchain.

Furthermore, the presale launch is receiving significant attention from industry experts and tech enthusiasts by committing to revolutionize AI and blockchain convergence, which has already generated substantial interest in the tech community. To ensure transparency and fairness, RedAI is conducting its presale in a manner that adheres to best practices. RedAI offers various participation options, including special bonuses to reward early supporters.

Consequently, the RedAI launched its presale for individual contributors and institutional investors. Through the presale, the investors can participate without meeting requirements or being on a whitelist. For more information on private round, please visit their website in the link down below.

About the Company - RedAI:

RedAI has emerged as a platform that aims to revolutionize the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The company aims to create a decentralized and secure AI ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses while enhancing data privacy, security, and efficiency. Additionally, RedAI is building the world's largest AI infrastructure for Blockchain, Crypto, and Web3, providing a safe and secure environment that allows investors to select and invest in digital assets using the help of AI, also giving accurate on-chain data and frontline information.

Contact:

Website url: https://red-coin.org/

Presale url: https://presale.red-coin.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/redai_global

Business email: jamesamiri@red-coin.org

Person Name: James Amiri

SOURCE: RedAI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801845/redai-announces-its-presale-live-to-revolutionize-ai-and-blockchain-intersection-with-red