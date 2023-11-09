Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to provide the following third quarter operating results to shareholders. Gear's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2023 are available for review on Gear's website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedar.com.

Three months ended Nine months ended

(Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per boe amounts) Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30, 2022 FINANCIAL Funds from operations (1) 20,978 22,544 17,108 51,098 75,096 Per boe 41.38 42.79 32.74 32.64 47.96 Per weighted average basic share 0.08 0.09 0.07 0.20 0.29 Cash flows from operating activities 17,532 26,196 13,311 45,776 71,204 Per boe 34.58 49.72 25.47 29.24 45.48 Per weighted average basic share 0.07 0.10 0.05 0.18 0.27 Net income 8,150 17,750 5,550 15,690 47,286 Per weighted average basic share 0.03 0.07 0.02 0.06 0.18 Capital expenditures 12,008 14,872 7,370 37,370 31,650 Decommissioning liabilities settled- Gear 2,202 2,859 912 3,555 4,871 Decommissioning liabilities settled- Government (2) - 433 - 37 683 Net (debt) surplus (1) (13,297 ) 6,959 (14,322 ) (13,297 ) 6,959 Dividends declared and paid 5,243 7,751 7,849 20,918 10,361 Dividends declared and paid per share 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.04 Weighted average shares, basic (thousands) 262,139 258,385 261,629 261,549 259,752 Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 262,220 259,367 262,115 262,220 259,367 OPERATING Production Heavy oil (bbl/d) 2,601 2,546 2,698 2,677 2,756 Light and medium oil (bbl/d) 1,890 1,971 1,955 1,963 1,845 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 233 320 279 268 278 Natural gas (mcf/d) 4,720 5,339 4,860 4,953 5,135 Total (boe/d) 5,511 5,727 5,742 5,734 5,735 Average prices Heavy oil ($/bbl) 89.65 89.32 73.92 73.30 100.62 Light and medium oil ($/bbl) 102.43 109.95 89.63 94.49 118.37 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 46.53 60.62 40.74 46.01 65.15 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.64 4.47 2.22 2.67 5.51 Netback ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas sales 81.67 85.10 69.10 71.03 94.53 Royalties (9.74 ) (12.14 ) (8.20 ) (8.51 ) (12.39 ) Operating costs (23.57 ) (21.16 ) (21.54 ) (22.51 ) (20.95 ) Transportation costs (3.28 ) (3.67 ) (3.75 ) (3.77 ) (3.55 ) Operating netback (1) 45.08 48.13 35.61 36.24 57.64 Realized risk management gain (loss) 1.00 (1.94 ) 1.37 1.08 (5.60 ) General and administrative (3.45 ) (3.20 ) (3.12 ) (3.65 ) (3.65 ) Interest and other (1.25 ) (0.20 ) (1.12 ) (1.03 ) (0.43 )

(1) Funds from operations, net debt and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, where applicable, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release.

(2) Decommissioning liabilities settled by the federal government's Site Rehabilitation Program, which ended during the first nine months of 2023.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Gear is pleased to announce strong third quarter results, with funds from operations increasing 23 per cent and net debt reduced by seven per cent from the prior quarter. The third quarter was also active from a capital investment perspective as Gear drilled eight wells with an additional two wells rig released in October. As a result of the new wells, fourth quarter production is expected to average approximately 5,900 boe per day or an approximate seven per cent increase from the third quarter. Additionally, during the third quarter Gear brought on-stream one new heavy oil waterflood project, further advancing Gear's continued commitment to invest in long-life enhanced oil recovery opportunities.

With this third quarter release, Gear is also pleased to provide guidance for 2024 highlighted by a $57 million budget targeting steady growth, continued shareholder returns, maintenance of a strong balance sheet, further reductions in corporate liability and the potential for incremental funds from operations less capital and abandonment expenditures and dividends at oil prices above US $74 WTI.

During the third quarter Gear also announced the commencement of a formal process to explore, review and evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives with a view to enhancing shareholder value (the "Strategic Process"). The Board of Directors of Gear (the "Board") continues to undertake a comprehensive review to identify and consider a broad range of alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including, but not limited to, a merger, corporate sale, corporate restructuring, sale of select assets, purchase of assets, potential spin-out of select assets, optimization of future capital allocation and return of capital strategies, or any combination of these alternatives. The Strategic Process is ongoing and Gear does not intend to disclose developments unless the Board has approved a specific transaction, or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the third quarter of 2023 was 5,511 boe per day, a four per cent decrease over the 5,742 boe per day reported in the second quarter of 2023 as a result of natural declines and the disposition of non-core heavy oil assets. Production is anticipated to average approximately seven per cent higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 as all the new wells drilled during the summer and fall come on production and are optimized.

Funds from operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $21.0 million, an increase of 23 per cent from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of higher commodity prices and partially offset by higher royalties and operating costs. For the third quarter, realized prices improved from $69.10 per boe to $81.67 per boe due to a higher WTI price and a narrowing of both heavy and light oil differentials. Field netback of $45.08 per boe for the third quarter was a 27 per cent increase from the second quarter.

A total of $12.0 million of capital was invested through the third quarter including the drilling of eight gross (eight net) wells: three single leg lined heavy oil wells in Maidstone, Saskatchewan, three multi-lateral unlined heavy oil wells in Wildmere, Alberta, and two single leg lined heavy oil wells in Celtic, Saskatchewan. Subsequent to the quarter end, two light oil wells in Tableland, Saskatchewan were successfully rig released and are expected to be completed and on production in November.

Gear continues to invest to reduce its abandonment and reclamation liability. For the first nine months of 2023, Gear has incurred $3.6 million in settling its decommissioning liabilities with 71 gross (68.1 net) wells abandoned and 5 gross (5 net) leases reclaimed. Gear's undiscounted and unescalated decommissioning liability has fallen from $87.6 million at the start of 2023 to $78.4 million as at September 30, 2023.

In August 2023, Gear closed a minor disposition of non-core heavy oil assets for nominal proceeds. The transaction included the disposition of 93 wells, 15 facilities and two pipelines that carried a decommissioning liability of $3.0 million. Production from the assets was approximately 120 boe per day.

Net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations was 0.2 times, with net debt falling seven per cent from $14.3 million on June 30, 2023 to $13.3 million on September 30, 2023.

2024 BUDGET GUIDANCE

The Board has approved a 2024 capital budget of $57 million dollars designed to target the following four key strategic goals:

Three to four per cent annual production growth through investment into core area drilling and waterflood opportunities; Continuation of the half cent per share monthly dividend; Maintenance of the strong balance sheet; and Continued commitment to improving Gear's environmental footprint through abandonment and reclamation activities

The details of the 2024 capital budget are as follows:

$40.0 million (71%) focused on drilling 22 gross (22 net) wells including 13 Lloydminster area heavy oil wells, three Cold Lake, Alberta oil sands wells, three Killam, Alberta medium oil wells, two light oil wells in Wilson Creek, Alberta, and one light oil well Southeast Saskatchewan

$5.3 million (10%) invested in water flood expansions including continued expansion of various heavy oil water floods, continued expansion of the Killam medium oil water flood, expansion of the Tableland light oil water flood and further expansions of the light oil water floods in Wilson Creek. Gear continues to increase capital investment into water flood projects to target increases in oil recovery factors and lowering production decline rates

$6.3 million (11%) directed to continued reduction in liabilities associated with abandonment and reclamations

$5.0 million (8%) invested in land, seismic, field capital projects, recompletions and other corporate costs

The budget is forecast to deliver the following results:

2024 Guidance 2023 Guidance Q3 2023

YTD Actuals Annual production (boe/d) 6,000 5,700 - 5,900 5,734 Heavy oil weighting (%) 51 49 47 Light oil, medium oil and NGLs weighting (%) 37 37 39 Royalty rate (%) 12 13 12 Operating and transportation costs ($/boe) 24.70 25.00 26.28 General and administrative expense ($/boe) 3.20 3.50 3.65 Interest and other expense ($/boe) 0.50 1.00 1.03 Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions)(1) 57 50 41

(1) Capital and abandonment expenditures includes decommissioning liability expenditures made by Gear and excludes any expenditures made by the federal government's Site Rehabilitation Program.

Using various WTI price forecasts for 2024 and assuming a WCS differential of US$18 per barrel, MSW and LSB differentials of US$5 per barrel, AECO gas price of C$3 per GJ, and a foreign exchange of US$0.73 per C$, Gear is forecasting 2024 funds from operations ("FFO") as follows:

WTI US$ 70 80 90 FFO ($ millions) 63 87 111

On an annualized basis, Gear forecasts its $0.005 per share per month dividend to total approximately $16 million. Gear estimates that WTI would have to average US$74 per barrel in order for FFO to equal the 2024 forecasted capital and abandonment expenditures of $57 million and the current annualized dividend. Any future increase in commodity prices beyond these base assumptions will provide incremental FFO less capital and abandonment expenditures and dividends which would be dedicated to potential future capital expansions, cash funded acquisitions, share buybacks and/or future dividend increases. Conversely, any future decrease in commodity prices may result in incremental debt and/or future dividend reductions.

