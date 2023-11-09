Anzeige
Cummins Inc.: Cummins Announces New Aspirational Representation Goals for Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Cummins Inc.

Cummins

Veterans Day and Remembrance Day are significant occasions that share a common purpose to honor the service and selfless sacrifice of protecting and defending their nation's democratic freedoms, especially during times of war.

Cummins Inc. is recognizing the value that veterans bring to the company's workforce by establishing aspirational goals for veteran employment representation at all levels of the organization that mirror or exceed that of the communities Cummins serves, capitalizing on the unique talents and inherent intersectionality of this population to provide an overall competitive advantage in the marketplace.

The countries in which goals will be established are: United States (7%), Canada (3%), United Kingdom (4%), France (6%), Belgium (4%), Italy (5%), Germany (4%), Australia (4%), India (2%) and Romania (5%). The leader in commercial and industrial power technology believes the targets send a strong message to both the organization and the communities where it has a presence about the value it places on veterans and holds Cummins accountable to the company's goal of building a workforce that is representative of the communities it serves. The targets also reinforce the message that Cummins wins with the power of difference.

"By honoring veterans both past and present, we show our respect and gratitude for their service, and we acknowledge our debt to them," said Earl Newsome, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Cummins. Newsome is a veteran himself and Executive Sponsor of the veterans' employee resource groups at the company.

"We also express our solidarity with those who are still serving or suffering from the effects of war," Newsome added. "Veterans Day and Remembrance Day are not only days to reflect on history, but also an opportunity to look forward to a better future."

Cummins is proud to be recognized as a MilitaryFriendly Employer and backs the Armed Forces Covenant in the United Kingdom supporting veterans and their families not only in the workplace, but also in communities. Cummins also participates in programs like Skillbridge, Hiring Our Heroes and the Civilian Work Attachment Program to attract veterans.

The company urged its employees to support the continuation of this work by joining a veterans employee resource group, becoming an ally or learning more about veterans in the workplace with trainings available to employees through the Cummins Learning Center.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801891/cummins-announces-new-aspirational-representation-goals-for-veterans

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
