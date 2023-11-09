Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Announces 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on November 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, as previously announced on October 18, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial and Operational Highlights

(All results are compared to prior year periods unless otherwise noted; 000's omitted)

Core Results (New York Business)

Direct written premiums 1 increased to $46,025 for Three Months (up 4.7%) and $129,663 for Nine Months (up 9.6%)

increased to $46,025 for Three Months (up 4.7%) and $129,663 for Nine Months (up 9.6%) Policies in Force declined by 4.5% as compared to September 30, 2022 (see Management Commentary for explanation)

Net premiums earned increased to $24,388 for Three Months (up 2.1%) and to $73,607 for Nine Months (up 6.5%)

Net loss ratio for Three Months of 72.1% and Nine Months of 69.8%. Net loss ratio excluding catastrophes for Three Months of 64.7% and Nine Months of 64.3%.

Non-Core Results

Direct written premiums 1 declined $4,676 for Three Months (down 43.9%) and $11,451 for Nine Months (down 39.5%)

declined $4,676 for Three Months (down 43.9%) and $11,451 for Nine Months (down 39.5%) Policies in Force declined by 38.9% as compared to September 30, 2022

Net premiums earned decreased to $3,550 for Three Months (down 35.1%) and to $12,095 for Nine Months (down 18.5%)

Net loss ratio for Three Months of 122.8% and for Nine Months of 125.6%. Net loss ratio excluding catastrophes for Three Months of 112.5% and Nine Months of 98.5%.

__________________

1 These measures are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, Kingstone Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Continuing our desire to bring more transparency to our results, we have added additional information that has not been included in prior press releases. This will allow you to see how much progress the Kingstone team has made on our Kingstone 3.0 initiatives. I have laid out below the four main pillars to our 2023 strategy, and I note that we are on track or ahead of plan for each as follows:

Aggressively Reduce Non-Core Business --Losses incurred on the non-Core business were unacceptable, and we could no longer allow that to continue. While underwriting and pricing efforts were made to correct this over the prior few years, we were not successful and macro trends such as inflation and reinsurance pricing only made matters worse. We stopped writing all new business outside of New York and have been aggressively reducing policy count this year, subject to regulatory requirements. Our non-Core policy count is down by 35% year to date, and we expect this decline to accelerate to about 50% by year-end 2023 and to more than 80% by year-end 2024. Adjust Pricing to Stay Ahead of Trends --Inflation has been a dominant headwind that we hope is receding. We have been cognizant that inflation's impact on loss costs places added pressure on premiums and, as such, we have been more frequent and aggressive with our rate change requests. Similarly, home replacement values reflect that same inflationary pressure. In September 2023, we completed our first cycle of valuation adjustments, making sure that all homes were insured to value. As a result, we have seen a rise in premiums attributable to the heightened replacement costs. Overall average written premium for our Legacy New York homeowners policies for the last 12 months, reflecting both rate and replacement cost changes, increased by 25.5%. Let me remind you that most of the added premiums have not yet been earned and will be reflected in future quarters. Tightly Manage Reinsurance Requirements --We needed to contain our exposure to spiking reinsurance pricing. We did so and were able to reduce the required limit to be purchased while maintaining our same risk tolerance. We used all the tools available to us to limit new business that was deemed to be too expensive and at the same time re-underwrote the book to cull those risks which presented the greatest risk. The combination of stricter new business underwriting and increased non-renewals gave rise to the 4.5% decline in policy count for our Core book. We have now reverted most of our new business underwriting standards back to what they were previously so Core new business growth should increase going forward. Reduce Expenses --We have been unrelenting in driving down our costs. We set a 2023 goal to achieve a 33% net underwriting expense ratio by year end. For this quarter, the net underwriting expense ratio was 31.7%, a reduction of 5.2 points in spite of the 4.8% decline in net earned premiums. For nine months, we have achieved our 33% goal. We remain fixated on reducing our costs and hope we can continue to improve on this very important metric.

Ms. Golden continued, "Increasing rates and getting ahead of loss costs including inflation has been a key theme and our pricing team has responded marvelously. While there is more work to be done, we are again comfortable expanding our Core new business writings and look forward to growing our Core business in 2024 while continuing to reduce the non-Core business. We believe that the small remaining non-Core policies, after repeated rate increases and re-underwriting, will no longer have the negative impact they once had.

Each of the changes called for in Kingstone 2.0 and Kingstone 3.0 have been made, are in place and at work. The financial effects are now flowing through to our income statement at an accelerating rate and that makes me confident that 2024 will be a great year for the Company and its shareholders. We are generating underwriting income in New York, and that will grow substantially in 2024 when the benefits of the increase in average premiums are earned. On an overall company basis, as we run off our non-Core business, the losses are shrinking and will be less and less of a factor in 2024. We are bullish about the future."

Jennifer Gravelle, Kingstone's Chief Financial Offer, continued, "We are making great progress on the Kingstone 3.0 initiatives that will return Kingstone to profitability. Our non-Core business is down markedly and our average Core premiums have increased materially. While my tenure with Kingstone began in January, my depth of experience was gained in Florida. I have been able to bring my knowledge of reinsurance and deploy many things I learned while working in Florida. Working closely with the underwriting and actuarial teams, we did a great job managing our reinsurance needs. Our expense ratio is down by more than 5 points this quarter. We are doing everything we can to return Kingstone to profitability. I feel confident that we'll continue to see the progress we've made increasingly reflected in our financial results."

See "Forward-Looking Statements"

Financial Highlights Table

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands except per share data) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Direct written premiums1 $ 51,992 $ 54,592 -4.8 % $ 147,237 $ 147,354 -0.1 % Net written premiums1,2 $ 3,675 $ 11,097 -66.9 % $ 56,227 $ 66,041 -14.9 % Net premiums earned $ 27,938 $ 29,361 -4.8 % $ 85,701 $ 83,936 2.1 % Total ceding commission revenue $ 5,536 $ 4,886 13.3 % $ 16,394 $ 14,283 14.8 % Net investment income $ 1,444 $ 1,419 1.8 % $ 4,437 $ 3,412 30.0 % Net gains (losses) on investments $ (824) $ (398) 107.0 % $ 598 $ (9,313) na U.S. GAAP loss $ (3,538) $ (3,998) 11.5 % $ (9,114) $ (18,575) 50.9 % U.S. GAAP Diluted loss per share $ (0.33) $ (0.38) 13.2 % $ (0.85) $ (1.75) 51.4 % Comprehensive loss $ (5,763) $ (7,982) 27.8 % $ (10,275) $ (36,350) 71.7 % Net operating loss1 $ (2,886) $ (3,683) 21.6 % $ (9,586) $ (11,217) 14.5 % Net operating loss1 per share $ (0.27) $ (0.35) 22.9 % $ (0.89) $ (1.05) 15.2 % Net loss ratio 78.5 % 75.0 % 3.5 pts 77.7 % 75.8 % 1.9 pts Net underwriting expense ratio 31.7 % 36.9 % -5.2 pts 33.0 % 37.2 % -4.2 pts Net combined ratio 110.2 % 111.9 % -1.7 pts 110.7 % 113.0 % -2.3 pts Effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development on net combined ratio1 7.7 pts 2.6 pts 5.1 pts 8.5 pts 5 pts 3.6 pts Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development1 102.5 % 109.3 % -6.8 pts 102.2 % 108.0 % -5.8 pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1 These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Net written premiums balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following tables contain policies in force, direct written premiums1, net premiums earned, loss and loss adjustment expenses, and net loss ratio for our New York ("Core") and non-New York ("non-Core") business:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 (000's except percentages and Policies in Force) Core and Non-Core Reconciliation Policies In Force, as of end of Three Month Period Core Personal lines 65,176 64,646 65,422 63,326 61,514 Other Lines 6,529 6,713 6,659 6,806 6,984 Total Core 71,705 71,359 72,081 70,132 68,498 Non-Core 22,007 20,695 18,945 16,224 13,457 Total policies in force 93,712 92,054 91,026 86,356 81,955 Direct written premiums Core Personal lines $ 40,529 $ 39,877 $ 37,931 $ 38,515 $ 42,387 Other Lines 3,420 4,046 3,496 3,696 3,638 Total Core 43,949 43,923 41,427 42,211 46,025 Non-Core 10,642 9,978 6,170 5,435 5,966 Total direct written premiums $ 54,592 $ 53,901 $ 47,597 $ 47,647 $ 51,992 Net premiums earned Core Personal lines $ 20,931 $ 22,014 $ 20,548 $ 21,994 $ 20,792 Other Lines 2,960 3,180 3,240 3,437 3,597 Total Core 23,890 25,194 23,788 25,430 24,388 Non-Core 5,471 5,254 4,467 4,078 3,550 Total net premiums earned $ 29,361 $ 30,448 $ 28,255 $ 29,508 $ 27,938 Loss and loss adjustment expenses Core Personal lines $ 12,689 $ 14,791 $ 16,977 $ 14,227 $ 15,395 Other Lines 2,486 3,452 1,675 914 2,178 Total Core 15,175 18,243 18,651 15,141 17,574 Non-Core 6,852 6,522 6,388 4,439 4,359 Total loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 22,028 $ 24,765 $ 25,039 $ 19,581 $ 21,932 Net loss ratio Core Personal lines 60.6 % 67.2 % 82.6 % 64.7 % 74.0 % Other Lines 84.0 % 108.6 % 51.7 % 26.6 % 60.6 % Total Core 63.5 % 72.4 % 78.4 % 59.5 % 72.1 % Non-Core 125.2 % 124.1 % 143.0 % 108.9 % 122.8 % Total net loss ratio 75.0 % 81.3 % 88.6 % 66.4 % 78.5 %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1 These measures are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following table contains actual and projected policies in force for our non-Core business, and the actual and projected percentage roll off progression:

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 2023 (1) 2024 (1) 2025 (1) Policies In Force, as of end of Three Month Period Non-Core Business 20,695 13,457 10,540 3,606 1,504 % Reduction from December 31, 2022 35 % 49 % 83 % 93 % (1) See Forward-Looking Statements below.

The following tables contain net premiums earned, loss and loss adjustment expenses excluding catastrophe losses, and net loss ratio excluding catastrophe for our New York ("Core") and non-New York ("non-Core") business:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2023 2022 $ Change Change 2023 2022 $ Change Change (000's except percentages) Core and non-Core Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes Reconciliation: Net premiums earned Core $ 24,388 $ 23,890 $ 498 2.1 % $ 73,607 $ 69,092 $ 4,515 6.5 % non-Core 3,550 5,471 (1,921) (35.1) % 12,095 14,844 (2,749) (18.5) % Total net premiums earned 27,938 29,361 (1,423) (4.8) % 85,702 83,936 1,766 2.1 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses Core Catastrophe losses $ 1,795 $ 37 $ 1,758 4,751.4 % $ 4,007 $ 2,700 $ 1,307 48.4 % non-Catastrophe losses 15,779 15,138 641 4.2 % 47,360 42,093 5,267 12.5 % Total Core loss and loss adjustment expenses 17,574 15,175 2,399 15.8 % 51,367 44,793 6,574 14.7 % Non-Core Catastrophe losses 365 297 68 22.9 % 3,278 766 2,512 327.9 % non-Catastrophe losses 3,994 6,555 (2,561) (39.1) % 11,908 18,066 (6,158) (34.1) % Total non-Core loss and loss adjustment expenses 4,359 6,852 (2,493) (36.4) % 15,186 18,832 (3,646) (19.4) % Total loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 21,932 $ 22,028 $ (94) (0.4) % $ 66,553 $ 63,625 $ 2,928 4.6 %

Percentage Point Change Percentage Point Change Net Loss Ratio Core Catastrophe losses 7.4 % 0.2 % 7.2 pts 5.4 % 3.9 % 1.5 pts non-Catastrophe losses 64.7 % 63.4 % 1.3 pts 64.3 % 60.9 % 3.4 pts Core net loss ratio 72.1 % 63.5 % 8.6 pts 69.8 % 64.8 % 5.0 pts Non-Core Catastrophe losses 10.3 % 5.4 % 4.9 pts 27.1 % 5.2 % 21.9 pts non-Catastrophe losses 112.5 % 119.8 % (7.3) pts 98.5 % 121.7 % (23.2) pts Non-Core net loss ratio 122.8 % 125.2 % (2.4) pts 125.6 % 126.9 % (1.3) pts Total net loss ratio 78.5 % 75.0 % 3.5 pts 77.7 % 75.8 % 1.9 pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

2023 Third Quarter Financial Review

Net loss:

Net loss during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 was $3.5 million as compared to a net loss of $4.0 million in the prior year period. The $0.5 million decrease in net loss in the latest three-month period is primarily attributable to a decrease in commissions and other underwriting expenses and an increase in ceding commissions, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and a decrease in net premiums earned primarily resulting from an increase in catastrophe premiums.

Earnings (Loss) per share ("EPS"):

Kingstone reported a loss of $(0.33) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a loss of $(0.38) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022. EPS for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were based on 10.8 million and 10.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, respectively.

Direct Written Premiums, 1 Net Written Premiums 1 and Net Premiums Earned

Direct written premiums1 for the third quarter of 2023 were $52.0 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 4.8%, from $54.6 million in the prior year period. Most of the decrease was in Personal Lines, which decreased $2.8 million, or 5.5%, from actions taken to aggressively reduce the business in non-Core states.

Net written premiums1 decreased $7.4 million, or 66.9%, to $3.7 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 from $11.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in direct written premiums and an increase in catastrophe premiums rates.

Net premiums earned for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 decreased 4.8% to $27.9 million, compared to $29.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The $1.4 million decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Personal Lines of $2.1 million offset by an increase in Livery Physical Damage of $0.6 million.

Net Loss Ratio :

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company's net loss ratio was 78.5%, compared to 75.0% in the prior year period.

While the underlying loss ratio (i.e., net loss ratio excluding the impact of catastrophes and prior year loss development) was improved for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, the catastrophe loss had a bigger impact for the 2023 period.

There were six wind events classified as catastrophes for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The total net catastrophe losses for the calendar quarter were $2.2 million, which contributed 7.7 points to the net loss ratio. This compares to a 1.1point impact from catastrophe events for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The underlying loss ratio was 70.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of 1.6 points from the 72.4% underlying loss ratio recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The loss experience for the 2023 period was improved due to lower frequency, resulting from writing higher quality business in the new Select product as well as the reduction of the book in the non-Core states. The improvement in frequency was offset by increased severity due to inflation and large losses, similar to what was observed in the first six months of 2023.

Prior year development was stable for the three months ended September 30, 2023. There was an overall unfavorable development of $3,000, which had a marginal impact on the net loss ratio.

____________________

These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net Underwriting Expense Ratio :

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the net underwriting expense ratio was 31.7% as compared to 36.9% in the prior year period, a decrease of 5.2 percentage points. The decrease in the quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in commission and underwriting expenses as a percentage of net earned premium.

Balance Sheet / Investment Portfolio

Kingstone's cash and investment holdings were $172.1 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $192.2 million at September 30, 2022. The Company's investment holdings are comprised primarily of investment grade corporate, mortgage-backed and municipal securities, with fixed income investments representing approximately 89.1% of total investments at September 30, 2023 and 86.4% at September 30, 2022. The Company's effective duration on its fixed-income portfolio is 4.3 years.

Net investment income remained stable at $1.4 million for both the third quarter of 2023 and the prior year period.

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/Loss (AOCI), net of tax

As of September 30, 2023, AOCI was a loss of $(17.1) million compared to a loss of $(16.0) million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in AOCI at September 30, 2023 of $1.1 million as compared to September 30, 2022 is attributable to the increase in interest rates.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

Book Value

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2023 was $2.47, a decline of 32.3% compared to $3.65 at September 30, 2022.

30-Sep-23 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 Book Value Per Share $ 2.47 $ 2.98 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 3.65 % Increase from specified period to 9/30/23 -17.1 % -20.1 % -26.9 % -32.3% %

Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the Company's operations and financial results in a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers are:

(877) 407-3105 (U.S.)

(201) 493-6794 (International)

Accompanying Webcast

The call will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Kingstone website or by clicking on the conference call link:

Kingstone Companies Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct written premiums represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct written premiums less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct written premiums and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct written premiums and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results.

Net operating income (loss) - is net income (loss) exclusive of realized investment gains (losses), net of tax. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net operating income (loss).

Management uses net operating income (loss) along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including realized investment gains (losses), and may vary significantly between periods. Net operating income (loss) is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating EBITDA - is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and realized investment gains (losses). Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating EBITDA.

Management uses operating EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and realized investment gains (losses), and may vary significantly between periods. Operating EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income - is book value per share excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income or AOCI. Management uses book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income to evaluate the results to exclude the impact of interest rate changes on our fixed income portfolio.

Net combined ratio excluding effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development - is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net combined ratio and the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development on the net combined ratio.

We believe that these ratios are useful to investors and they are used by management to reveal the trends in our business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses and prior year loss development. Catastrophe losses cause our loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio and net combined ratio. Prior year loss development can cause our loss ratio to vary significantly between periods and separating this information allows us to better compare the results for the current accident period over time. We believe these measures are useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. We also provide them to facilitate a comparison to our outlook on the net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net combined ratio. The net combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes and prior year loss development should not be considered a substitute for the net combined ratio and does not reflect the Company's net combined ratio.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

The table below reconciles direct written premiums and net written premiums to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2023 2022 $ Change Change 2023 2022 $ Change Change (000's except percentages) Direct and Net Written Premiums Reconciliation: Direct written premiums $ 51,992 $ 54,592 $ (2,600) (4.8) % $ 147,237 $ 147,354 $ (117) (0.1) % Ceded written premiums1 (48,317) (43,495) (4,822) 11.1 (91,010) (81,313) (9,697) 11.9 Net written premiums 3,675 11,097 (7,422) (66.9) 56,227 66,041 (9,814) (14.9) Change in unearned premiums 24,263 18,264 5,999 32.8 29,475 17,896 11,579 64.7 Net premiums earned $ 27,938 $ 29,361 $ (1,423) (4.8) % $ 85,701 $ 83,936 $ 1,765 2.1 %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

1 Net written premiums balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net operating loss to net loss for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share (000's except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Operating Loss and Diluted Operating Loss per Common Share Reconciliation: Net loss $ (3,538) $ (0.33) $ (3,998) $ (0.38) $ (9,114) $ (0.85) $ (18,575) $ (1.75) Net realized loss (gain) on investments 824 398 (598) 9,313 Less tax benefit (expense) on net realized loss (gain) 173 84 (126) 1,956 Net realized loss (gain) on investments, net of taxes 651 $ 0.06 314 $ 0.03 (472) $ (0.04) 7,357 $ 0.69 Net operating loss $ (2,886) $ (0.27) $ (3,683) $ (0.35) $ (9,586) $ (0.89) $ (11,217) $ (1.05) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 10,756,156 10,645,675 10,754,709 10,640,290

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles operating EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (000's) Operating EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (3,538) $ (522) $ (5,055) $ (3,950) $ (3,998) Interest expense 989 1,006 1,010 649 457 Income tax benefit (859) (41) (1,249) (985) (562) Depreciation and amortization 741 779 808 828 825 EBITDA (2,667) 1,221 (4,486) (3,458) (3,278) Net realized loss (gain) on investments 825 (197) (1,225) 78 398 Operating EBITDA $ (1,842) $ 1,024 $ (5,711) $ (3,379) $ (2,880)

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss to book value per share as of the dates indicated:

30-Sep-23 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 30-Sep-22 Book Value Per Share $ 2.47 $ 2.98 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 3.65 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (17,119,479) $ (14,893,752) $ (14,007,076) $ (15,958,428) $ (15,978,570) Shares outstanding 10,756,156 10,756,156 10,760,559 10,700,106 10,645,675 Accumulated other comprehensive loss per common share $ (1.59) $ (1.38) $ (1.30) $ (1.49) $ (1.50) Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 4.06 $ 4.36 $ 4.39 $ 4.87 $ 5.15

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Loss Development Reconciliation: Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Loss Development 102.5 % 109.3 % (6.8) pts 102.2 % 108.0 % (5.8) pts Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year loss development Catastrophe losses 7.7 % 1.1 % 6.6 pts 8.5 % 4.1 % 4.4 pts Prior year loss development 0.0 % 1.5 % (1.5) pts 0.0 % 0.9 % (0.9) pts Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year loss development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses 7.7 % 2.6 % 5.1 pts 8.5 % 5.0 % 3.5 pts Net underwriting expense ratio 0.0 % 0.0 % - pts 0.0 % 0.0 % - pts Total effect of catastrophe losses and prior year loss development 7.7 % 2.6 % 5.1 pts 8.5 % 5.0 % 3.5 pts Net combined ratio 110.2 % 111.9 % (1.7) pts 110.7 % 113.0 % (2.3) pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net combined ratio excluding catastrophes to the net combined ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes Reconciliation: Net Combined Ratio Excluding Catastrophes 102.5 % 110.8 % (8.3) pts 102.2 % 108.9 % (6.7) pts Catastrophe losses 7.7 % 1.1 % 6.6 pts 8.5 % 4.1 % 4.4 pts Net combined ratio 110.2 % 111.9 % (1.7) pts 110.7 % 113.0 % (2.3) pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net loss ratio excluding catastrophes and prior year loss development to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Loss Development Reconciliation: Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes and Prior Year Loss Development 70.8 % 72.4 % (1.6) pts 69.2 % 70.8 % (1.6) pts Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year loss development Catastrophe losses 7.7 % 1.1 % 6.6 pts 8.5 % 4.1 % 4.4 pts Prior year loss development 0.0 % 1.5 % (1.5) pts 0.0 % 0.9 % (0.9) pts Effect of catastrophe losses and prior year loss development on net loss and loss adjustment expenses 7.7 % 2.6 % 5.1 pts 8.5 % 5.0 % 3.5 pts Net loss ratio 78.5 % 75.0 % 3.5 pts 77.7 % 75.8 % 1.9 pts

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table summarizes gross and net written premiums, net premiums earned, net loss and loss adjustment expenses and net loss ratio by major product type, which were determined based primarily on similar economic characteristics and risks of loss.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross premiums written: Personal lines(3) $ 48,418,956 $ 51,242,544 $ 136,601,070 $ 138,197,960 Livery physical damage 3,543,810 3,309,845 10,559,310 9,036,713 Other(1) 29,480 39,162 76,256 119,238 Total gross premiums written $ 51,992,246 $ 54,591,551 $ 147,236,636 $ 147,353,911 Net premiums written: Personal lines(3) (5) $ 110,328 $ 7,758,513 $ 45,616,286 $ 56,917,763 Livery physical damage 3,543,810 3,309,845 10,559,310 9,036,713 Other(1) 21,162 28,374 51,179 86,224 Total net premiums written $ 3,675,300 $ 11,096,732 $ 56,226,775 $ 66,040,700 Net premiums earned: Personal lines(3) $ 24,346,521 $ 26,407,939 $ 75,441,482 $ 75,747,009 Livery physical damage 3,571,160 2,920,335 10,192,773 8,082,173 Other(1) 20,637 32,702 67,212 107,242 Total net premiums earned $ 27,938,318 $ 29,360,976 $ 85,701,467 $ 83,936,424 Net loss and loss adjustment expenses(4): Personal lines $ 19,132,159 $ 18,719,715 $ 59,627,739 $ 56,296,473 Livery physical damage 1,720,620 1,716,383 3,999,787 3,727,175 Other(1) (13,757) 9,494 137,886 (14,873) Unallocated loss adjustment expenses 733,061 919,738 2,453,114 2,870,115 Total without commercial lines 21,572,083 21,365,330 66,218,526 62,878,890 Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) 360,370 662,186 334,039 745,865 Total net loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 21,932,453 $ 22,027,516 $ 66,552,565 $ 63,624,755 Net loss ratio(4): Personal lines 78.6 % 70.9 % 79.0 % 74.3 % Livery physical damage 48.2 % 58.8 % 39.2 % 46.1 % Other(1) -66.7 % 29.0 % 205.2 % -13.9 % Total without commercial lines 77.2 % 72.8 % 77.3 % 74.9 % Commercial lines (in run-off effective July 2019)(2) na na na na Total 78.5 % 75.0 % 77.7 % 75.8 %

"Other" includes, among other things, premiums and loss and loss adjustment expenses from our participation in a mandatory state joint underwriting association and loss and loss adjustment expenses from commercial auto. In July 2019, the Company decided that it will no longer underwrite Commercial Liability risks. See discussions above regarding the discontinuation of this line of business. See discussion with regard to "Direct Written Premiums, Net Written Premiums and Net Premiums Earned" above. See discussions above with regard to "Net Loss Ratio". Net written premiums balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 27,938,318 $ 29,360,976 $ 85,701,467 $ 83,936,424 Ceding commission revenue 5,536,327 4,886,094 16,393,944 14,283,077 Net investment income 1,444,360 1,418,521 4,437,208 3,411,946 Net (losses) gains on investments (824,370) (397,658) 597,643 (9,313,436) Other income 142,036 269,702 454,160 750,169 Total revenues 34,236,671 35,537,635 107,584,422 93,068,180 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 21,932,453 22,027,516 66,552,565 63,624,755 Commission expense 8,210,430 8,702,190 25,221,374 25,534,307 Other underwriting expenses 6,318,625 7,276,101 19,873,882 20,717,047 Other operating expenses 441,963 809,597 1,868,011 2,357,367 Depreciation and amortization 741,059 824,975 2,327,691 2,472,348 Interest expense 988,699 456,545 3,004,564 1,369,635 Total expenses 38,633,229 40,096,924 118,848,087 116,075,459 Loss from operations before taxes (4,396,558) (4,559,289) (11,263,665) (23,007,279) Income tax benefit (858,987) (561,668) (2,149,367) (4,432,507) Net loss (3,537,571) (3,997,621) (9,114,298) (18,574,772) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Gross change in unrealized losses on available-for-sale-securities (2,821,785) (5,047,679) (1,486,887) (22,556,319) Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net loss 4,181 4,247 17,201 55,927 Net change in unrealized losses, on available-for-sale-securities (2,817,604) (5,043,432) (1,469,686) (22,500,392) Income tax benefit related to items of other comprehensive loss 591,697 1,059,120 308,635 4,725,083 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,225,907) (3,984,312) (1,161,051) (17,775,309) Comprehensive loss $ (5,763,478) $ (7,981,933) $ (10,275,349) $ (36,350,081) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.33) $ (0.38) $ (0.85) $ (1.75) Diluted $ (0.33) $ (0.38) $ (0.85) $ (1.75) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,756,156 10,645,675 10,754,709 10,640,290 Diluted 10,756,156 10,645,675 10,754,709 10,640,290 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ - $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.12

space

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $5,699,498 at September 30, 2023 and $6,600,388 at December 31, 2022) $ 7,053,825 $ 7,766,140 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $154,459,849 at September 30, 2023 and $174,918,427 at December 31, 2022) 132,786,899 154,715,163 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $17,986,783 at September 30, 2023 and $18,086,700 at December 31, 2022) 13,907,651 13,834,390 Other investments 3,213,318 2,771,652 Total investments 156,961,693 179,087,345 Cash and cash equivalents 15,132,969 11,958,228 Premiums receivable, net 13,326,369 13,880,504 Reinsurance receivables, net (1) 110,044,012 81,511,353 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,532,322 23,819,453 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 9,594,500 10,541,935 Deferred income taxes, net 12,789,160 10,331,158 Other assets 3,893,322 3,748,847 Total assets $ 342,774,347 $ 335,378,823 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 121,674,947 $ 118,339,513 Unearned premiums 103,161,550 107,492,777 Advance premiums 6,288,223 2,839,028 Reinsurance balances payable (1) 46,049,570 28,108,258 Deferred ceding commission revenue 9,393,051 10,619,569 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,453,452 6,651,723 Debt, net 25,224,693 25,158,523 Total liabilities 316,245,486 299,209,391 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 12,227,562 shares at September 30, 2023 and 12,171,512 shares at December 31, 2022; outstanding 10,756,156 shares at September 30, 2023 and 10,700,106 shares at December 31, 2022 122,275 121,715 Capital in excess of par 75,153,808 74,519,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,119,479) (15,958,428) Accumulated deficit (26,060,262) (16,945,964) 32,096,342 41,736,913 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (5,567,481) (5,567,481) Total stockholders' equity 26,528,861 36,169,432 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 342,774,347 $ 335,378,823

Balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and physical damage coverage for taxi and livery vehicles in New York. Kingstone is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Part I, Item 2 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

Assumptions for projected policies in force for our non-Core business are based on quantifying regulatorily approved withdrawal and block non-renewal plans, agent resignations and natural attrition of the book of business.

As a property and casualty insurer, we may face significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events.

Unanticipated increases in the severity or frequency of claims may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.

We are exposed to significant financial and capital markets risk which may adversely affect our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and our net investment income can vary from period to period.

The insurance industry is subject to extensive regulation that may affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business, and changes within this regulatory environment may adversely affect our operating costs and limit the growth of our business.

Changing climate conditions may adversely affect our financial condition, profitability or cash flows.

Because a significant portion of our revenue is currently derived from sources located in New York, our business may be adversely affected by conditions in such state.

We are highly dependent on a relatively small number of insurance brokers for a large portion of our revenues.

Actual claims incurred may exceed current reserves established for claims, which may adversely affect our operating results and financial condition.

We rely on our information technology and telecommunication systems, and the failure of these systems could materially and adversely affect our business.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Jennifer Gravelle

Chief Financial Officer

(845) 768-1970

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801698/kingstone-announces-2023-third-quarter-financial-results