Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Zündet jetzt diese Doppelstufen-Rakete und hebt ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
09.11.23
21:56 Uhr
338,15 Euro
-1,00
-0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
337,90339,3023:00
337,90338,3022:01
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 23:02
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONLC Training Centers: ONLC Announces the Microsoft Copilot Virtual AI Summit Offering Complimentary AI Training Sessions

Get Ready to Dive into the Future of Technology with Free End User and Developer Sessions

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / ONLC Training Centers, with over 40 years of IT training, proudly unveils the "Microsoft Copilot Virtual AI Summit." This pioneering event is a beacon for IT and business professionals, providing no-cost, comprehensive training sessions and enriching developer workshops, designed to democratize AI knowledge and skills.

Summit Highlights

The summit is a curated series of free virtual sessions, accessible to all, offering valuable insights into the latest AI technologies. End users can explore the possibilities with Generative AI, Windows 11 Copilot, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, while developers can immerse themselves in sessions on Microsoft Fabric, AI for developers, Power Apps, and more.

Certification and Advanced Learning Opportunities

Beyond the free sessions, the summit also serves as a launchpad for exclusive certification pathways, with a focus on AI fundamentals and engineering. These programs, though not free, are offered at a special summit price, providing an affordable step towards certification in this rapidly growing field.

Executive Round-Table and Ongoing Education

An "Executive Round-Table: Leading Your Organization's AI Transformation," is part of the summit's unique offerings, aimed at empowering leaders to integrate AI into their strategic planning. Furthermore, ONLC is dedicated to ongoing education, providing recordings of summit sessions to ensure that learning continues even after the live events have concluded.

Commitment to AI Accessibility

As a Microsoft partner, ONLC fortifies its shared dedication to making AI education available to everyone. By offering these sessions at no cost, we are removing barriers to entry and ensuring that every interested professional can participate in shaping the future of AI.

Join the Movement

The summit extends an open invitation to all interested parties to join this educational journey. Events are scheduled to take place throughout November and December, with recorded sessions available for those who wish to learn at their own pace.

For complete information, registration details, and access to the summit's resources, please visit our main information page: https://www.onlc.com/microsoft-copilot-ai-summit.htm

About ONLC Training Centers

For four decades, ONLC Training Centers have been synonymous with cutting-edge computer training. We specialize in providing the knowledge and tools necessary for our students to excel in an increasingly digital world, empowering them with the skills for tomorrow's challenges.

Media Contact:

Emily Smith
Media and PR Representative
ONLC Training Centers
info@onlc.com
https://www.onlc.com/microsoft-copilot-ai-summit.htm

Contact Information

Emily Smith
Media and PR Representative
info@onlc.com
800-288-8221

SOURCE: ONLC Training Centers

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801903/onlc-announces-the-microsoft-copilot-virtual-ai-summit-offering-complimentary-ai-training-sessions

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.