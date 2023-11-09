Biofrontera Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

Conference call begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 10, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and provided a business update.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2023 and subsequent weeks included the following:

Total revenues were $8.9 million, an increase of 106% from the comparable prior-year period

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.4 million and equity investment in shares of Biofrontera AG was valued $3.3 million, both as of September 30, 2023

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, raised $4.5 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market

Appointed life sciences industry veteran Heikki Lanckriet, Ph.D. to the Board of Directors

Hired Samantha Widdicombe as Senior Director to support and strengthen commercial relationships with key strategic customer accounts

Announced positive results from a Phase 1 safety study evaluating photodynamic therapy (PDT) with three tubes of Ameluz ®

Announced last patient enrolled in a Phase 3 clinical study evaluating Ameluz ® -PDT for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma

-PDT for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma Received FDA approval for a new formulation of Ameluz

Management Commentary

"With a strengthened commercial team and advancements in clinical trials intended to expand the Ameluz label, Biofrontera made considerable progress during the third quarter, in line with our full-year expectations. Our commercial organization has succeeded in the onboarding of significant, large new customers and increased the use of PDT as we enter the fourth quarter, historically our seasonally strongest," said Hermann Luebbert, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Biofrontera.

"In the first nine months of 2023 we increased the number of BF-RhodoLED® lamps in physician offices by 101, up sharply from 55 in the preceding quarter, enabling increased adoption of Ameluz-PDT. We are proud of the resulting third quarter financial performance as product revenues more than doubled compared with the prior year," added Fred Leffler, Chief Financial Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $8.9 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 106%, compared with $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. This growth reflects higher sales of Ameluz due to increased adoption by dermatologists and the buy-in impact due to a price increase.

Total operating expenses were $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Cost of revenues was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $2.2 million for the prior-year quarter, driven by higher Ameluz product revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, with the increase primarily driven by higher personnel costs due to higher sales and medical headcount.

The net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $6.3 million, or $(4.64) per share, compared with a net loss of $2.6 million, or $(2.26) per share, for the prior-year quarter, with all per-share figures on a split-adjusted basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was negative $3.9 million compared with negative $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher revenues partially offset by increased SG&A costs. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items.

Nine Month Financial Results

Total revenues were $23.5 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $18.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. The increase was driven by higher adoption of Ameluz by dermatologists and a higher average Ameluz selling price.

Total operating expenses were $42.3 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $31.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. Cost of revenues increased from the prior year to $12.1 million for the first nine months of 2023. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2023 were $30.1 million compared with $25.7 million for the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 17.2% compared with the prior year, primarily driven by personnel-related expenses, sales-related travel, medical education expenses and higher legal expenses.

The net loss for the first nine months of 2023 was $23.7 million, or $(17.57) per share, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $15.8 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with negative $14.1 million for the first nine months of 2022.

The below table presents a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (6,342 ) $ (2,566 ) $ (23,657 ) $ 2,145 Interest expense, net 142 89 256 160 Income tax expense 1 1 20 31 Depreciation and amortization 251 130 769 394 EBITDA (5,948 ) (2,346 ) (22,612 ) 2,730 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 200 (2,200 ) 100 (4,100 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (598 ) (3,814 ) (2,001 ) (17,896 ) Warrant inducement expense - 2,629 - 2,629 Change in fair value of investment, related party 2,212 - 6,635 - Legal settlement expenses - - 1,225 - Stock compensation expense 207 401 817 1,469 Expensed issuance costs - 320 - 1,045 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,927 ) $ (5,010 ) $ (15,836 ) $ (14,123 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin -44.1 % -115.9 % -67.5 % -76.2 %

As of September 30, 2023, Biofrontera had cash and cash equivalents of $3.4 million compared with $17.2 million as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Company had a $3.3 million investment in shares of Biofrontera AG as of September 30, 2023.

Financial Expectations

Biofrontera Inc. affirms expectations for full-year 2023 growth in revenue to be at least 25% compared with 2022, and expects to be cash flow positive within approximately one and a half years. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, on November 2nd the company closed on a $4.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Conference Call and Webcast

Biofrontera Inc. will hold a conference call on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Conference Call: 877-877-1275 (U.S. toll-free)

412-858-5202 (international)

Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

(Tables follow)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,422 $ 17,208 Investment, related party 3,341 10,548 Accounts receivable, net 3,793 3,748 Other receivables, related party 2,713 3,658 Inventories, net 16,068 7,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 274 810

Total current assets 29,611 43,140

Other receivables long term, related party - 2,813 Property and equipment, net 154 204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,129 1,375 Intangible asset, net 2,718 3,032 Other assets 492 320

Total assets $ 34,104 $ 50,884

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,634 1,278 Accounts payable, related parties 6,988 1,312 Accounts payable 6,988 1,312 Acquisition contract liabilities, net 7,211 6,942 Operating lease liabilities 555 498 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,039 10,864 Line of credit 1,697 -

Total current liabilities 29,124 20,894

Long-term liabilities: Acquisition contract liabilities, net 2,500 2,400 Warrant liabilities 842 2,843 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 562 848 Other liabilities 38 21

Total liabilities 33,066 27,006

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) - -

Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,367,628 and 1,334,950 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 104,213 103,396 Accumulated deficit (103,176 ) (79,519 )

Total stockholders' equity 1,038 23,878

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,104 $ 50,884

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Product revenues, net $ 8,879 $ 4,290 $ 23,423 $ 18,467 Revenues, related party 17 32 52 63

Total revenues, net 8,896 4,322 23,475 18,530

Operating expenses Cost of revenues, related party 4,495 2,127 11,814 9,504 Cost of revenues, other 95 98 262 425 Selling, general and administrative 8,619 7,765 29,874 25,050 Selling, general and administrative, related party 74 171 193 612 Research and development 33 - 44 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 200 (2,200 ) 100 (4,100

Total operating expenses 13,516 7,961 42,287 31,491

Loss from operations (4,620 ) (3,639 ) (18,812 ) (12,961

Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 598 3,814 2,001 17,896 Warrant inducement expense - (2,629 ) - (2,629 Realized/Unrealized losses in investment, related party (2,212 ) - (6,635 ) - Interest expense, net (142 ) (89 ) (256 ) (160 Other income, net 35 (22 ) 65 30

Total other income (expense) (1,721 ) 1,074 (4,825 ) 15,137

Income (loss) before income taxes (6,341 ) (2,565 ) (23,637 ) 2,176 Income tax expense 1 1 20 31

Net income (loss) $ (6,342 ) $ (2,566 ) $ (23,657 ) $ 2,145

Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (4.64 ) $ (2.26 ) $ (17.57 ) $ 2.19 Diluted $ (4.64 ) $ (2.26 ) $ (17.57 ) $ 2.19

Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,366,842 1,136,291 1,346,264 978,018 Diluted 1,366,842 1,136,291 1,346,264 980,251

