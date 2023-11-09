Annual ranking considers numerous factors that can lead to success in civilian careers

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a supplier of surgical endoscopy equipment and related medical systems, is proud to appear on the 2023 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list.

Now in its 14th year, the Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list is based on the results of a voluntary survey that asks companies about their policies, practices, and benefits for veterans and their families. The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to veterans looking for a new career. Recruitment and employment practices, as well as retention and support programs, were given the most weight in the scoring and ranking.

KARL STORZ was ranked 10th in the healthcare category.

The talent acquisition team at KARL STORZ attended more than two dozen veteran career fairs since April 2022, attracting more than 40 new hires from the veteran community. The company also sponsors a number of Employee Resource Groups, which provide support, outreach, networking, and professional opportunities to employees with shared backgrounds. The BRAVE (Business Resource Advocates for Veteran Employees) resource group helps ensure a smooth onboarding experience and ongoing engagement for former service members and their family members.

"KARL STORZ has a demonstrated commitment to recruiting and retaining top talent from the veteran community," said Paul Brubaker, Executive Director of Human Resources. "For veterans who have chosen to bring their extraordinary skills to KARL STORZ, we create a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive environment that helps them transition to civilian life." He also noted that the company's core values-which include courage, respect, integrity, and continuous improvement-generally resonate with service members, who appreciate the sense of purpose they get from working in the healthcare industry.

This year, 230 employers made the list. To view the full rankings, visit bestforvets.com. To view career opportunities at KARL STORZ, visit careersatKARLSTORZ.com.

