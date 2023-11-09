DAO Metaplayer: MetaPlayerOne Web3 Social Network is Going out of Alpha Season Together with its DPoS EVM Chain Mainnet at 28 of March 2024

MetaPlayerOne.app is transforming customer loyalty programs and community building through its cutting-edge non-fungible token (NFT) networking platform. The platform provides businesses with the tools to launch special NFT collections to increase customer loyalty, make an initial product offering via NFTs, identify customers by tokens, and build a token centric community connected to web3 networks.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / MetaPlayerOne is poised to revolutionize the loyalty landscape. By integrating advanced technologies such as NFTs and AI, businesses can now connect their loyalty programs to NFT and target the other active NFT communities, enabling early engaging companies to build a robust position and make loyalty NFTs important to customers. This innovative approach allows brands to offer value beyond their products or services and cultivate customer loyalty on an unprecedented scale.

Moreover, community members will enjoy smart networking tools like a precise token holder navigation for a product offering, smart airdrops, web3 targeted promotions, and token-gated community channels and event-making.

With the MetaPlayerOne.app platform, businesses can link benefits to other NFT collections, essentially booking their place in the global loyalty map. For instance, a telecommunication service company could give NFT collection holders free minutes and access to special features. New companies could then allocate benefits to these NFT holders, creating a potent synergy that makes initial brand communities incredibly valuable, which can be done instantly avoiding a time consuming integration.

Enzo Amur, 1x Contributor at MetaPlayerOne.app, emphasized the groundbreaking potential of the platform, saying, "With MetaPlayerOne.app, we're delivering a whole new dimension in brand-customer interaction. Our platform enables businesses to build powerful, blockchain-backed communities by creating and distributing NFT loyalty collections. This drives customer engagement and offers invaluable data for optimizing customer experience in the Web3 ecosystem."

In addition to the above, MetaPlayerOne.app is introducing Lexor Token, a utility token designed specifically for promotion services on the platform. Users can mint Lexor tokens for advertising on the platform through MetaUnit redemption via staking. Each mint transaction pays a commission to Lexor Crystal - Governance NFT holders, who control ad policy and price changes.

Commercial Metaverse for Business Activities

MetaPlayerOne.app is providing businesses with the tools they need to create their own Web3 Metaverse.

The Web3 Metaverse presents a digital realm wherein businesses can host massive token gated events, marketplaces, exhibitions, and showrooms. The scope is truly boundless - imagine launching a global product from a virtual stage, or creating a dynamic, interactive NFT driven exhibition that customers around the world can explore from their own homes. This new avenue for engagement offers immense opportunities for businesses to connect with their customers on a whole new level.

Moreover, MetaPlayerOne.app's AI-powered platform enables the creation of these immersive experiences with ease. You don't need a team of developers or exhaustive resources. The AI technology within the platform - SOIKA.AI is capable of generating intricate and compelling virtual environments tailored to each brand's unique vision and requirements including targeted promotions to generate leads into the metaverse event, run web3 marketplace in meta and many more.

Metaplayerione EVM Chain

But the real power of this feature lies in its ability to elevate customer-brand NFT interaction without a gas fee barriers - that is one of the major reasons of Metaplayerone EVM DPoS Chain creation which will open a full scale NFT adoption for business brands with a zero gas fee for the new accounts.

The chain is also dedicated to become a chain layer for the AI agents interaction with each other globally to leverage gas free transactions with a very high block memory size up to 100MB, so all major generative prompt-delivery, memory, GPU instructions and payment transactions between AI agents could be done via smart contract and data could sit on-chain to ensure fair play economy to many small AI labs and enterprises. Metaplayerone EVM Chain is a beacon in blockchain's evolving seascape, sporting a DPoS mechanism, free transactions for a new user and vast memory - a boon for AI and data-intensive web3 operations, forging the path for AI's symbiotic relationship with blockchain, solving the main headache of AI adoption versus safety issue.

The Chain is based on MetaPlayerOne's distributed GPU collective cluster - is a game-changer, blending web3 to safeguard AI in the LLM domain and tackle the global GPU deficit. Metaplayerone's EVM chain, with MEU reward at its core, is reimagining the revenue model for validators, pivoting away from gas fees to GPU leasing payouts plus rewards. This framework makes it possible to establish many gas free scenarios for the EVM chain and scale web3 adoption for the business brands globally not at the expense of decentralization.

In essence, MetaPlayerOne.app equips businesses with the technology to redefine customer engagement. By enabling businesses to harness the power of AI, Web3 and Metaverse, it's not just transforming how brands interact with their customers - it's setting the stage for the next generation of customer-brand interaction.

