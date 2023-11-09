New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Adeptus Partners LLC, a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm, today announced its launch of an innovative content series in partnership with Sands Lane, exploring the intersection of psychedelics and sports, the impact on athlete well-being and the support needed to further destigmatize the use of psychedelics and all plant medicine. The launch of this effort coincides with a panel and workshop, being held at Wonderland Psychedelics Conference November 9th at 2:30 pm in Miami.

The Wonderland Conference is an immersive event that unites industry leaders, groundbreaking researchers, and passionate enthusiasts to discover the untapped potential of psychedelic tools for healing, performance improvement, longevity, and mental and physical well-being.

Adeptus Partners has built long-standing relationships with some of the world's top brands, athletes, influencers, and entertainers, with a roster of over 300 professional athletes. Adeptus has been providing world-class accounting, tax, and business advice to top talent and brands, and has launched a psychedelics and cannabis emerging markets practice to support their clients' interests in these emergent fields.

Adeptus will be hosting educational events at the conference including a panel discussion and workshop Navigating the New Frontier of Psychedelics & Sports: Insights for Comprehensive Well-Being and Business Success. The panel kicks off today, Thursday, November 9 at 2:30pm ET, and will feature Adeptus leadership including Evan Eneman and James Walker along with guest speakers, Joe Brauner, and Amber Setter. Some of the topics that will be discussed during the workshop include the tax implications of operating a business in the psychedelics industry and the importance of how psychedelics are intersecting with sports and mental well-being.

The in-depth workshop brings together experts to explore the intersection of psychedelics and sports to examine topics such as business deal structures with brand ambassadors, IP development, and tax implications. The team will also review the potential of psychedelics to provide healthful and effective solutions to many of the physical and mental ailments that professional athletes (and weekend warriors) have to work through, along with combating the stigma attached to the use of psychedelics and the athlete's role in bringing mental health awareness to the mainstream.

"We are excited to be participating in the Wonderland Conference this year and to be sharing our insights in this emergent field," said Evan Eneman, Psychedelics & Cannabis Emerging Markets Partner at Adeptus Partners and founder of Sands Lane. "We believe that psychedelics have the potential to transform the way we approach mental and physical well-being for all, and athletes hold some of the keys to unlocking the potential of helping all people understand the benefits and risks related to treatments with psychedelics and the emergent business opportunities that will fuel this growth."

The Adeptus Psychedelics & Cannabis Emerging Markets Practice provides tax, accounting, audit, business management, and CFO advisory services to emerging brands like Love Yer Brain (founded by Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips) and is active in the functional-infused beverage category through their involvement in the Cannabis Beverage Association and beverage incubator and accelerator, Harmony Craft Beverages, who focuses on creating and growing beverage brands in the non-alcoholic and functional-infused beverage categories (including adaptogen, nootropic, hemp, cannabis, and psychedelics-infused beverages). During the conference, Adeptus will host limited contests in partnership with Love Yer Brain, Harmony Craft Beverages, and Good Trip Studios. Creative enthusiasts will also be able to access a limited edition art hoodie from Wayne Coyne only available online during the show dates from November 9-11th.

For more information about the Adeptus Psychedelics & Cannabis Emerging Markets Practice and services, visit adeptuscpas.com or contact us. If you are interested in attending the Wonderland Conference, visit wonderlandconference.com and use promotional code "ADEPTUS20" for 20% off your conference pass, then register for the workshop here.

About Adeptus Partners LLC

Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based public accounting, advisory, and business management firm, proudly serving individuals and corporations worldwide since 1985. With offices across the United States, our collaborative and innovative approach empowers clients to navigate their financial landscapes. We build unique relationships tailored to your specific needs, offering the personal attention, recognition, and respect you deserve. Our clientele includes top artists, entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, and businesses, all of whom benefit from our bespoke accounting, tax, business management, and advisory services.

In 2022, Adeptus partnered with Sands Lane to begin building our Psychedelics & Cannabis Emerging Markets Practice. This partnership aligns with our commitment to provide a focused and streamlined approach for existing clients already engaged in these sectors. Simultaneously, we are building a robust market-facing practice that will be ready to support new clients as we move into 2024 and beyond.

About Wonderland Conference

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future - psychedelic medicine, longevity, and mental health. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy, Wonderland is dedicated to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue. https://wonderlandconference.com/

Media Contact:

Jim Baudino

pr@fiorello.co

310-709-5404

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186774