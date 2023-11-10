On Nov. 7, local time, MU552, a themed flight operated by China Eastern Airlines, took off from London for Shanghai. This themed flight was jointly launched by China Eastern Airlines and the one-stop foreign information service platform City News Service (CNS).

The CNS officially started on Nov. 8, 2022. Its columns such as "Policy Focus," "Living Guide," "Fashion Food," "Hot Events," and "Weekend Getaways" have played a crucial role in helping expats fit into urban life and embrace local culture.

It is reported that passengers taking this themed flight could enter the CNS homepage via China Eastern Airlines' in-flight Wi-Fi service and explore the life in Shanghai. Additionally, they were gifted with customized boarding passes and creative souvenirs. They could also take photos on the plane holding a sign with CNS and Shanghai elements as a memento.

In addition, to warm up promotions for the one-year anniversary of the CNS, China Eastern Airlines released the "Shanghai 1 to 9" video series. These videos showcase tourist attractions in Shanghai and demonstrate the achievements of Chinese modernization. The full series of videos, posters and video highlights have been launched overseas, garnering an enthusiastic response from internet users. After watching these videos, many said the videos made them want to vacation in Shanghai again.

Taking this opportunity of the CNS-themed flight and leveraging its advantages as an aviation platform, China Eastern Airlines offered authoritative, timely and practical news and information services for foreigners from all over the world taking this special flight via its full-trip in-flight Wi-Fi service, thus better helping them integrate into Shanghai, embrace Shanghai and stay in Shanghai.

