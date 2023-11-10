Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Zündet jetzt diese Doppelstufen-Rakete und hebt ab?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
10.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,004
-6,30 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2023 | 08:30
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase: Interim report

January 1 - September 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The third quarter in figures:

  • Net sales were TSEK 7,248 (4,941), +47%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 12,786 (8,765).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.11 (0.13).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 17,827 (9,718).
  • The gross margin was 68.2% (58.4%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 60% and was 16,922 (10,592) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 66%.

January - September in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 17,481 (12,927), +35%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 35,044 (27,713).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.34 (0.40).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 34,633 (29,783).
  • The gross margin was 67.5% (63.3%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 32% and was 39,866 (30,172) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 33%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 47% (+33, before currency effects). Sales in Germany increased by 65% (49% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market was 31% lower than Q3 2022. Sales within the skin barrier segment increased by 42%.
  • SciBase appointed Pia Renaudin as new Chief Executive Officer.
  • SciBase signed new collaboration agreement with Bare Dermatology to advance skin cancer detection in Texas.
  • SciBase strengthens US team with experienced Dermatology executive.
  • A study was published in the journal Allergy showing that Nevisense detects skin barrier dysfunction in children with Atopic Dermatitis. The study was performed together with the University Children's Hospital Zürich.
  • The results from a collaborative scientific project with the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) in Davos, Switzerland was published in the journal Allergy. The study is the first to use Nevisense to measure skin barrier function in human excised skin samples, demonstrating Nevisense as an effective laboratory research device.

Important events after the end of the period

  • A nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 was appointed.

Financial overview






Oct 1, 2022 -



July 1 - Sep 30

Jan 1 - Sep 30

Sep 30, 2023

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2023

2022

2023

2022

Rolling-12

2022

Net sales, SEK ths

7 248

4 941

17 481

12 927

22 444

17 890

Gross margin, %

68,2 %

58,4 %

67,5 %

63,3 %

66,1 %

62,8 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

72,4 %

72,5 %

72,4 %

72,5 %

72,4 %

50,6 %

Net indebtness, multiple

0,38

0,38

0,38

0,38

0,38

0,98

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

52 353

34 014

52 353

34 014

52 353

18 832

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-17 827

-9 718

-34 633

-29 873

-49 225

-44 466

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,11

-0,13

-0,34

-0,40

-0,53

-0,63

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

0,50

0,57

0,58

0,57

0,52

0,37

Average number of shares, 000'

119 831

68 475

104 029

68 475

95 141

68 475

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

119 831

68 475

119 831

68 475

119 831

68 475

Share price at end of period, SEK

1,24

3,70

1,24

3,70

1,24

3,82

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

16 922

10 592

39 866

30 172

51 406

41 712

Average number of employees

23

20

22

19

21

20

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 10, 2023.

This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO SciBase
Tel: +46 73 206 98 02
Email: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3873021/2420869.pdf

Interim report Q3 - final clean

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-interim-report-301984419.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.