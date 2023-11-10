XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics to present at Investival Showcase Meeting

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that Johan Liwing, CEO, will present the company at the at Investival Showcase Meeting in London, on November 13th

The LSX Investival Showcase meeting is one of Europe's biggest pitch events for early and growth stage companies. The meeting brings together over three hundred qualified life science investors. In addition, it serves as the kickoff to the Jefferies week, leading into the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, where XNK will also participate.

The presentation is followed by a short Q&A session.

For more information, please contact:



Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in acute myeloid leukemia, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Karolinska University Hospital, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in liver cancer in collaboration with a global pharma company. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that includes world-renowned NK cell experts and an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3873068/2420953.pdf XNK Therapeutics to present at Investival Showcase Meeting in November https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-liwing,c3237818 Johan Liwing

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-investival-showcase-meeting-301984424.html