09.11.2023
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million ( $1.45 per share), compared to $5.6 million ( $2.27 per share) during the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $7.8 million ( $3.16 per share) for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million ( $4.02 per share) during the same nine-month period a year ago.

Net interest income was $10.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $11.8 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 7%. The net interest margin was 3.04% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.34% for the third quarter of 2022. The interest margin decreased due to higher funding costs.

Non-interest income was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.7 million, or 57%, compared to $2.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Non-interest expense was $11.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.7 million, or 6%.

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $72.4 million or 30% year over year and totaled $172.0 million at September 30, 2023. The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2023 helped finance our loan growth.

Total loans increased $116 million, or 10%, to $1.25 billion at September 30, 2023, from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022 . Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.53% as of September 30, 2023, up from 0.24% at September 30, 2022 .

The provision for loan loss had a negative provision of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is largely attributed to a favorable loan recovery at the end of September. The allowance for credit loss ended at $16.1 million at September 30, 2023 and represented 1.28% of gross loans compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.

Total deposits increased $47.5 million, or 4%, year-over-year. However, approximately $105 million at September 30, 2023 consisted of brokered deposits and State of Illinois deposits. We use advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) as another funding source. FHLB advances were $137 million and $149 million at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of September 30, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.20%, down from 9.25% last year.

On September 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2023 .

In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our third quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity and uptrend of the cost of deposits in an effort to hold onto core funding. Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see solid performance with our borrowers. Our agricultural customers are showing solid yields throughout the harvest season. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we look forward to continue to look for ways to grow and expand our footprint in north and central Illinois, as we have done all these years."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn . First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH

(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)










2023


2022







Interest Income



$ 18,064


$ 13,716

Interest Expense



7,181


1,964

Net Interest Income



10,883


11,752

Provision for Loan Losses



(911)


(3,850)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


11,794


15,602







Non-Interest Income



4,560


2,904

FDIC Assessments



319


123

Non-Interest Expenses



11,160


10,686

Income Before Income Taxes



4,875


7,697







Applicable Income Taxes



1,321


2,071

Security Gains (Losses)



-


-

Net Income (Loss)



$ 3,554


$ 5,626







Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.45


$ 2.27

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,447,556


2,474,140


** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


9/30/2023


9/30/2022

Cash and Due from Banks


$ 24,267


$ 28,286

Federal Funds Sold


2,010


1,513

Debt Securities Available-for-Sale


171,985


244,338

Loans and Leases


1,253,601


1,137,763

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses


(16,083)


(13,132)

Loans, Net


1,237,518


1,124,631

Premises & Equipment


26,235


27,210

Intangibles


8,728


8,773

Other Real Estate Owned


101


145

Accrued Interest Receivable


8,142


6,403

Other Assets


37,319


37,605






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,516,305


$ 1,478,904






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


165,499


177,797

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


406,822


413,281

Savings Deposits


214,383


269,428

Time Deposits


412,001


290,691

Total Deposits


1,198,705


1,151,197

Repurchase Agreements


24,355


27,899

FHLB and Other Borrowings


137,000


149,000

Interest Payable


160


160

Subordinated Debt


9,804


9,779

Total Repos & Borrowings


171,319


186,838

Other Liabilities


14,375


11,056

Dividends Payable


500


505

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 1,384,899


$ 1,349,596






STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common Stock


2,445


2,474

Additional Paid-in-Capital


23,327


25,082

Retained Earnings


119,867


115,130

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(14,233)


(13,378)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


131,406


129,308






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,516,305


$ 1,478,904






Book Value Per Share


$ 53.74


$ 52.27

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$ 50.17


$ 48.72

Bid Price


$ 47.00


$ 48.75

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,445,323


2,473,978

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

