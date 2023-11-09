Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million ( $1.45 per share), compared to $5.6 million ( $2.27 per share) during the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $7.8 million ( $3.16 per share) for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 compared to $10.0 million ( $4.02 per share) during the same nine-month period a year ago.
Net interest income was $10.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $11.8 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 7%. The net interest margin was 3.04% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.34% for the third quarter of 2022. The interest margin decreased due to higher funding costs.
Non-interest income was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.7 million, or 57%, compared to $2.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 .
Non-interest expense was $11.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.7 million, or 6%.
Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $72.4 million or 30% year over year and totaled $172.0 million at September 30, 2023. The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2023 helped finance our loan growth.
Total loans increased $116 million, or 10%, to $1.25 billion at September 30, 2023, from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022 . Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.53% as of September 30, 2023, up from 0.24% at September 30, 2022 .
The provision for loan loss had a negative provision of $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which is largely attributed to a favorable loan recovery at the end of September. The allowance for credit loss ended at $16.1 million at September 30, 2023 and represented 1.28% of gross loans compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.
Total deposits increased $47.5 million, or 4%, year-over-year. However, approximately $105 million at September 30, 2023 consisted of brokered deposits and State of Illinois deposits. We use advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) as another funding source. FHLB advances were $137 million and $149 million at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of September 30, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.20%, down from 9.25% last year.
On September 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2023 .
In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our third quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity and uptrend of the cost of deposits in an effort to hold onto core funding. Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see solid performance with our borrowers. Our agricultural customers are showing solid yields throughout the harvest season. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we look forward to continue to look for ways to grow and expand our footprint in north and central Illinois, as we have done all these years."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn . First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
2023
2022
Interest Income
$ 18,064
$ 13,716
Interest Expense
7,181
1,964
Net Interest Income
10,883
11,752
Provision for Loan Losses
(911)
(3,850)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
11,794
15,602
Non-Interest Income
4,560
2,904
FDIC Assessments
319
123
Non-Interest Expenses
11,160
10,686
Income Before Income Taxes
4,875
7,697
Applicable Income Taxes
1,321
2,071
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 3,554
$ 5,626
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 1.45
$ 2.27
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,447,556
2,474,140
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
9/30/2023
9/30/2022
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 24,267
$ 28,286
Federal Funds Sold
2,010
1,513
Debt Securities Available-for-Sale
171,985
244,338
Loans and Leases
1,253,601
1,137,763
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(16,083)
(13,132)
Loans, Net
1,237,518
1,124,631
Premises & Equipment
26,235
27,210
Intangibles
8,728
8,773
Other Real Estate Owned
101
145
Accrued Interest Receivable
8,142
6,403
Other Assets
37,319
37,605
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,516,305
$ 1,478,904
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
165,499
177,797
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
406,822
413,281
Savings Deposits
214,383
269,428
Time Deposits
412,001
290,691
Total Deposits
1,198,705
1,151,197
Repurchase Agreements
24,355
27,899
FHLB and Other Borrowings
137,000
149,000
Interest Payable
160
160
Subordinated Debt
9,804
9,779
Total Repos & Borrowings
171,319
186,838
Other Liabilities
14,375
11,056
Dividends Payable
500
505
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,384,899
$ 1,349,596
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
2,445
2,474
Additional Paid-in-Capital
23,327
25,082
Retained Earnings
119,867
115,130
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(14,233)
(13,378)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
131,406
129,308
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,516,305
$ 1,478,904
Book Value Per Share
$ 53.74
$ 52.27
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 50.17
$ 48.72
Bid Price
$ 47.00
$ 48.75
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,445,323
2,473,978
