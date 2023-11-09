Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $23.9 million compared with $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.23 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.30 in the third quarter of 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, net operating revenues were $62.9 million compared with $59.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.10 in the first nine months of 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 11,744

$ 15,036

$ 34,694

$ 35,092















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 4,609

4,077

10,577

9,305 Other golf and related operations 7,550

6,600

17,627

15,147 Total golf and related operations 12,159

10,677

28,204

24,452















Total net operating revenues 23,903

25,713

62,898

59,544















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 9,262

12,173

27,866

28,243 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,984

1,721

4,818

3,994 Golf and related operations operating costs 7,519

6,511

19,342

16,297 Depreciation and amortization expense 963

882

2,858

2,553 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,815

2,913

7,846

7,518 Operating income 1,360

1,513

168

939















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (530)

(408)

(1,573)

(960) Other income, net 37

22

323

205 Income (loss) before income taxes 867

1,127

(1,082)

184















Provision for income taxes 39

55

93

108 Net income (loss) 828

1,072

(1,175)

76















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (57)

(96)

(231)

(314) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ 885

$ 1,168

$ (944)

$ 390















Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.23

$ 0.30

$ (0.24)

$ 0.10 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.23

$ 0.30

$ (0.24)

$ 0.10















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,919

3,899

3,922

















AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 673

$ 1,624 Accounts receivable, net 11,603

11,127 Unbilled membership dues receivable 813

599 Inventories 1,716

1,461 Prepaid expenses 948

1,172 Other current assets 14

105 Total current assets 15,767

16,088







Property and equipment, net 56,912

56,805 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,490

5,001 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,375

1,386 Restricted cash 10,462

10,426 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 34

36 Total assets $ 90,048

$ 89,750







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 529

$ 503 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 139

115 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 446

424 Accounts payable 10,753

10,995 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,327

989 Accrued income taxes 130

103 Other accrued taxes 452

540 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,618

3,643 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,710

1,544 Total current liabilities 20,104

18,856







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,353

29,758 Line of credit 2,200

1,550 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 393

381 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 929

962 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,547

38,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (578)

(347) Total shareholders' equity 36,969

38,143 Total liabilities and equity $ 90,048

$ 89,750

















