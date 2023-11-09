Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Net operating revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $23.9 million compared with $25.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.23 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.30 in the third quarter of 2022.
For the first nine months of 2023, net operating revenues were $62.9 million compared with $59.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.10 in the first nine months of 2022.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 11,744
$ 15,036
$ 34,694
$ 35,092
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
4,609
4,077
10,577
9,305
Other golf and related operations
7,550
6,600
17,627
15,147
Total golf and related operations
12,159
10,677
28,204
24,452
Total net operating revenues
23,903
25,713
62,898
59,544
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,262
12,173
27,866
28,243
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,984
1,721
4,818
3,994
Golf and related operations operating costs
7,519
6,511
19,342
16,297
Depreciation and amortization expense
963
882
2,858
2,553
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,815
2,913
7,846
7,518
Operating income
1,360
1,513
168
939
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(530)
(408)
(1,573)
(960)
Other income, net
37
22
323
205
Income (loss) before income taxes
867
1,127
(1,082)
184
Provision for income taxes
39
55
93
108
Net income (loss)
828
1,072
(1,175)
76
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(57)
(96)
(231)
(314)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 885
$ 1,168
$ (944)
$ 390
Income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.30
$ (0.24)
$ 0.10
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.30
$ (0.24)
$ 0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,919
3,899
3,922
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 673
$ 1,624
Accounts receivable, net
11,603
11,127
Unbilled membership dues receivable
813
599
Inventories
1,716
1,461
Prepaid expenses
948
1,172
Other current assets
14
105
Total current assets
15,767
16,088
Property and equipment, net
56,912
56,805
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,490
5,001
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,375
1,386
Restricted cash
10,462
10,426
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
34
36
Total assets
$ 90,048
$ 89,750
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 529
$ 503
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
139
115
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
446
424
Accounts payable
10,753
10,995
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,327
989
Accrued income taxes
130
103
Other accrued taxes
452
540
Deferred membership dues revenue
4,618
3,643
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,710
1,544
Total current liabilities
20,104
18,856
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,353
29,758
Line of credit
2,200
1,550
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
393
381
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
929
962
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
37,547
38,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(578)
(347)
Total shareholders' equity
36,969
38,143
Total liabilities and equity
$ 90,048
$ 89,750
