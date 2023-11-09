CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) ("Barings BDC" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 and announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

Highlights

Income Statement Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Total

Amount Per

Share(1) Total

Amount Per

Share(2) Net investment income $33.3 $0.31 $33.6 $0.31 Net realized losses $(17.3 ) $(0.16 ) $(48.5 ) $(0.45 ) Net unrealized appreciation $2.0 $0.02 $55.1 $0.51 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $18.3 $0.17 $40.1 $0.37 Dividends paid $0.26 $0.25 (1) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 106,516,166. (2) Based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period of 107,381,276.

Investment Portfolio and Balance Sheet (dollars in millions, except per share data) As of

September 30,

2023 As of

June 30,

2023 As of

March 31,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Investment portfolio at fair value $2,521.6 $2,506.0 $2,556.1 $2,448.9 Weighted average yield on performing debt investments (at principal amount) 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 9.7 % Total assets $2,741.7 $2,730.4 $2,726.9 $2,710.0 Debt outstanding (principal) $1,521.1 $1,497.1 $1,494.1 $1,454.1 Total net assets (equity) $1,198.2 $1,207.6 $1,205.0 $1,192.3 Net asset value per share $11.25 $11.34 $11.17 $11.05 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.27x 1.24x 1.24x 1.22x Net debt-to-equity ratio (adjusted for unrestricted cash and net unsettled transactions) 1.18x 1.15x 1.19x 1.12x

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Commenting on the quarter, Eric Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer of Barings BDC, stated, " BBDC reported another strong quarter, out-earning the dividend by 20%. Net investment income increased 19% year-over-year and our portfolio continues to perform well despite elevated base rates. We believe our strong credit culture, flexible capital solutions, and sourcing capabilities position us to capitalize on the evolving market landscape as investment activity picks back up."

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported total investment income of $70.8 million, net investment income of $33.3 million, or $0.31 per share, and a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $18.3 million, or $0.17 per share.

Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of September 30, 2023 was $11.25, as compared to $11.34 as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in NAV per share from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023 was primarily attributed to a net realized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions of $0.16 per share, partially offset by net unrealized appreciation on the Company's investment portfolio, credit support agreements and foreign currency transactions of approximately $0.02 per share and net investment income exceeding the Company's third quarter dividend by $0.05 per share.

Recent Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company made 10 new investments totaling $64.5 million and made investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $73.4 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company had one loan repaid totaling $18.1 million and received $30.8 million of portfolio company principal payments. The Company received $1.3 million of return of capital from its joint ventures and equity investments. In addition, the Company sold $8.6 million of loans, recognizing a net realized loss on these transactions of $5.0 million and sold $45.0 million of middle-market portfolio debt investments to its joint ventures realizing a gain on these transactions of $0.5 million. In addition, an investment in one portfolio company was restructured, which resulted in a loss of $3.0 million. Lastly, the Company received proceeds related to the sale of equity investments totaling $0.5 million and recognized a net realized loss on such sales totaling $8.3 million.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded net unrealized appreciation totaling $2.0 million, consisting of unrealized appreciation of $1.2 million on the MVC credit support agreement with Barings, net unrealized appreciation related to foreign currency transactions of $7.6 million, net unrealized appreciation related to forward currency contracts of $7.4 million and unrealized appreciation reclassification adjustments of $11.5 million related to the net realized losses on the sales / repayments of certain investments, net of unrealized depreciation on the Company's current portfolio of $17.4 million, unrealized depreciation of $7.6 million on the Sierra credit support agreement with Barings and $0.7 million of deferred taxes. The net unrealized depreciation on the Company's current portfolio of $17.4 million was driven primarily by the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on investments of $14.8 million and credit or fundamental performance of investments of $6.7 million, partially offset by broad market moves for investments of $4.1 million.

Liquidity and Capitalization

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and foreign currencies of $49.8 million, $796.1 million of borrowings outstanding under its $1.1 billion senior secured revolving credit agreement, $725.0 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes outstanding and a net receivable from unsettled transactions of $53.5 million.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 23, 2023, the Board authorized a new 12-month share repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may repurchase, during the 12-month period that commenced on March 1, 2023, up to $30.0 million in the aggregate of its outstanding common stock in the open market at prices below the then-current NAV per share. The timing, manner, price and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company, in its discretion, based upon the evaluation of economic and market conditions, the Company's stock price, applicable legal, contractual and regulatory requirements and other factors. The program is expected to be in effect until March 1, 2024, unless extended or until the aggregate repurchase amount that has been approved by the Board has been expended. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the Company cannot assure stockholders that any shares will be repurchased under the program. The program may be suspended, extended, modified or discontinued at any time. As of November 9, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of its common stock in the open market under the authorized program at an average price of $7.75 per share, including broker commissions.

Dividend Information

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.

The Company's fourth quarter dividend is payable as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend: Amount per share: $0.26 Record date: December 6, 2023 Payment date: December 13, 2023

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Barings BDC has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for reinvestment of dividends and distributions on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend or distribution, stockholders who have not opted out of the DRIP will have their cash dividends or distributions automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock, rather than receiving cash.

When the Company declares and pays dividends and distributions, it determines the allocation of the distribution between current income, accumulated income, capital gains and return of capital on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). At each year end, the Company is required for tax purposes to determine the allocation based on tax accounting principles. Due to differences between GAAP and tax accounting principles, the portion of each dividend distribution that is ordinary income, capital gain or return of capital may differ for GAAP and tax purposes. The tax status of the Company's distributions can be found on the Investor Relations page of its website.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the Company made approximately $105.3 million of new commitments, of which $96.7 million closed and funded. The $96.7 million of investments consists of $94.6 million of first lien senior secured debt investments, $2.0 million of subordinated debt investments and $0.1 million of equity investments. The weighted average yield of the debt investments was 13.1%. In addition, the Company funded $9.7 million of previously committed delayed draw term loans and $2.5 million of a previously committed preferred equity co-investment.

Barings BDC, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets: Investments at fair value: Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $2,122,125 and $2,191,345 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $ 2,044,426 $ 2,052,614 Affiliate investments (cost of $352,301 and $275,482 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 382,346 289,993 Control investments (cost of $101,771 and $95,571 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 94,863 106,328 Total investments at fair value 2,521,635 2,448,935 Cash 33,118 96,160 Foreign currencies (cost of $16,908 and $42,627 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 16,640 43,255 Interest and fees receivable 47,268 42,738 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,237 1,079 Credit support agreements (cost of $58,000 as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 54,200 53,086 Derivative assets 8,240 1,508 Deferred financing fees 4,411 3,224 Receivable from unsettled transactions 53,961 19,972 Total assets $ 2,741,710 $ 2,709,957 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,709 $ 971 Interest payable 11,358 7,635 Administrative fees payable 483 677 Base management fees payable 8,315 7,981 Incentive management fees payable 4,618 - Derivative liabilities 266 16,677 Payable from unsettled transactions 424 35,565 Borrowings under credit facilities 796,126 729,144 Notes payable (net of deferred financing fees) 720,187 718,978 Total liabilities 1,543,486 1,517,628 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (150,000,000 shares authorized, 106,516,166 and 107,916,166 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 107 108 Additional paid-in capital 1,845,122 1,855,975 Total distributable earnings (loss) (647,005 ) (663,754 ) Total net assets 1,198,224 1,192,329 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,741,710 $ 2,709,957 Net asset value per share $ 11.25 $ 11.05

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Investment income: Interest income: Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments $ 54,365 $ 39,994 $ 160,094 $ 111,628 Affiliate investments 576 278 1,415 861 Control investments 464 367 1,210 1,003 Total interest income 55,405 40,639 162,719 113,492 Dividend income: Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 897 1,113 2,555 1,299 Affiliate investments 7,618 6,792 24,084 21,545 Total dividend income 8,515 7,905 26,639 22,844 Fee and other income: Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 2,544 4,249 9,858 11,396 Affiliate investments 88 29 291 68 Control investments 18 43 101 (875 ) Total fee and other income 2,650 4,321 10,250 10,589 Payment-in-kind interest income: Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 3,317 2,757 11,634 7,115 Affiliate investments 412 224 663 361 Control investments 250 286 746 1,064 Total payment-in-kind interest income 3,979 3,267 13,043 8,540 Interest income from cash 297 174 701 191 Total investment income 70,846 56,306 213,352 155,656 Operating expenses: Interest and other financing fees 21,829 15,341 61,956 40,170 Base management fee 8,315 8,267 24,302 21,520 Incentive management fees 4,618 1,825 24,309 6,579 General and administrative expenses 2,363 2,961 7,546 8,686 Total operating expenses 37,125 28,394 118,113 76,955 Net investment income before taxes 33,721 27,912 95,239 78,701 Income taxes, including excise tax expense 412 - 807 6 Net investment income after taxes 33,309 27,912 94,432 78,695 Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations - (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, credit support agreements, foreign currency transactions, and forward currency contracts: Net realized gains (losses): Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments $ (16,696 ) $ (8,257 ) (62,142 ) (15,208 ) Affiliate investments - - - 101 Control investments - (773 ) - (1,587 ) Net realized gains (losses) on investments (16,696 ) (9,030 ) (62,142 ) (16,694 ) Distributions of realized gains by investment companies - 6,181 - 6,181 Foreign currency transactions (330 ) 245 3,743 (3,758 ) Forward currency contracts (234 ) $ 10,466 (17,144 ) $ 10,468 Net realized gains (losses) (17,260 ) 7,862 (75,543 ) (3,803 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments 9,336 (29,481 ) 62,108 (123,498 ) Affiliate investments 184 (320 ) 13,745 (759 ) Control investments (15,999 ) (16,991 ) (17,665 ) 14,704 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (6,479 ) (46,792 ) 58,188 (109,553 ) Credit support agreements (6,450 ) 3,440 1,114 (10,320 ) Foreign currency transactions 7,560 13,777 (3,406 ) 37,325 Forward currency contracts 7,379 $ 3,454 23,143 $ 15,238 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 2,010 (26,121 ) 79,039 (67,310 ) Net realized gains (losses) and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, credit support agreements, foreign currency transactions and forward currency contracts (15,250 ) (18,259 ) 3,496 (71,113 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 262 240 161 (1,650 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 18,321 $ 9,893 $ 98,089 $ 5,932 Net investment income per share-basic and diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.88 $ 0.78 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share-basic and diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.91 $ 0.06 Dividends/distributions per share: Total dividends/distributions per share $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic and diluted 106,516,166 109,272,489 107,266,074 100,993,581

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 98,089 $ 5,932 Adjustments to reconcile net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Purchases of portfolio investments (400,507 ) (938,653 ) Net cash acquired from mergers (cash consideration paid) - 101,896 Transaction costs from mergers - (8,004 ) Repayments received/sales of portfolio investments 273,550 900,343 Loan origination and other fees received 5,852 15,963 Net realized (gain) loss on investments 62,142 10,513 Net realized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (3,743 ) 3,758 Net realized (gain) loss on forward currency contracts 17,144 (10,468 ) Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (58,188 ) 109,553 Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of CSAs (1,114 ) 10,320 Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency transactions 3,406 (37,325 ) Net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on forward currency contracts (23,143 ) (15,238 ) Payment-in-kind interest / dividends (18,270 ) (8,008 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 2,425 2,275 Accretion of loan origination and other fees (6,042 ) (8,579 ) Amortization / accretion of purchased loan premium / discount (1,124 ) (1,556 ) Payments for derivative contracts (21,459 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from derivative contracts 4,315 15,468 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and fees receivable (2,743 ) (36,252 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (641 ) (3,325 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,264 2,047 Interest payable 3,727 4,021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (62,060 ) 109,681 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 67,000 184,657 Repayments of credit facilities - (148,061 ) Financing fees paid (2,403 ) (1,857 ) Purchases of shares in repurchase plan (10,854 ) (23,623 ) Cash dividends / distributions paid (81,340 ) (67,727 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (27,597 ) (56,611 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and foreign currencies (89,657 ) 53,070 Cash and foreign currencies, beginning of period 139,415 84,253 Cash and foreign currencies, end of period $ 49,758 $ 137,323 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 54,858 $ 33,035 Excise taxes paid during the period $ 1,012 $ - Supplemental non-cash information Acquisitions: Fair value of net assets acquired, net of cash $ - $ (435,811 ) Transaction costs - 2,556 Common stock issued in acquisition of net assets - 499,418 Credit support agreement - (44,400 ) Deemed contribution - from Adviser - 27,729 Deemed contributions - CSA - 44,400

Barings BDC, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio (in thousands, except ratios) As of

September 30,

2023 As of

June 30,

2023 As of

March 31,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Total debt (principal) $ 1,521,126 $ 1,497,087 $ 1,494,112 $ 1,454,144 minus: Cash and foreign currencies (excluding restricted cash) (49,758 ) (80,330 ) (55,395 ) (139,415 ) plus: Payable from unsettled transactions 424 135 649 35,565 minus: Receivable from unsettled transactions (53,961 ) (27,780 ) (1,519 ) (19,972 ) Total net debt(1) $ 1,417,831 $ 1,389,112 $ 1,437,847 $ 1,330,322 Total net assets $ 1,198,224 $ 1,207,597 $ 1,205,001 $ 1,192,329 Total net debt-to-equity ratio(1) 1.18 x 1.15 x 1.19 x 1.12 x (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

