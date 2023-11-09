TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL," "our," "we," or the "Partnership") today reported its second quarter Fiscal 2024 financial results. Highlights include:

Net income for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $28.3 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $176.2 million, compared to $142.2 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023

for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $176.2 million, compared to $142.2 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 Produced water volumes processed of approximately 2.44 million barrels per day during the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, growing 7.7% from the second quarter of Fiscal 2023. Including minimum volume commitment payments, the Partnership received revenue on an additional 20.8 million barrels in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024

Record Water Solutions' quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $140.4 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, a 34.0% increase compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2023

of $140.4 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, a 34.0% increase compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 Total leverage at the end of the quarter was 4.14 times, versus 6.11 times at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2023

"Our Water Solutions segment continues to outperform, so we are increasing our Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(2) guidance for this segment to $500 million plus. The significant reduction in total leverage should provide the financial flexibility to deal with our capital structure. Currently, we are reducing indebtedness on our ABL Facility, rather than the 2025 unsecured notes, as it is our highest cost of debt. We will continue to utilize operational free cash flow, reduced working capital, and asset sale proceeds to further improve the balance sheet. We are reaffirming our full year consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2) guidance of $645 million plus rather than increasing it commensurate with the Water Solutions' increase as we are anticipating asset sales plus uncertainty around the Liquid Logistics segment's performance in the face of a potentially warmer than normal winter." stated Mike Krimbill NGL's CEO.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Certain of the forward-looking financial measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA(1) (in thousands) Water Solutions $ 59,118 $ 140,389 $ 47,128 $ 104,774 Crude Oil Logistics 14,778 30,713 32,927 32,863 Liquids Logistics 23,577 17,086 1,653 16,513 Corporate and Other (11,443 ) (11,974 ) (12,938 ) (11,908 ) Total $ 86,030 $ 176,214 $ 68,770 $ 142,242

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment increased $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Partnership processed approximately 2.44 million barrels of produced water per day during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a 7.7% increase when compared to approximately 2.27 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due primarily to higher produced water volumes processed from contracted customers mainly in the Delaware Basin, increased fees from new contracts entered into during fiscal year 2023 and higher fees charged for interruptible spot volumes. Also, there was an increase in payments made by certain producers for committed volumes not delivered. In addition, during July 2023, we entered into a transaction in which a portion of the total consideration received was allocated to revenue due to the termination of a minimum volume water disposal contract.

Revenues from recovered skim oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $31.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $6.9 million from the prior year period. The increase was due primarily to greater skim oil barrels sold as a result of higher skim oil recovered from increased produced water processed, and the sale during the current quarter of approximately 53,000 barrels of skim oil that were stored at the end of the prior quarter due to tighter pipeline specifications.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to lower chemical expense and lower severance taxes as a result of a severance tax refund in September 2023 related to prior periods. Operating expense per produced barrel processed was $0.24 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.27 in the comparative quarter last year.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment decreased $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to net losses on derivative contracts of $15.4 million compared to net gains in the prior year of $27.8 million. Product margin for crude oil sales increased due to the selling of lower priced inventory into a rising price market. The decrease in operating income was offset by a decrease in expenses of $5.3 million primarily related to the sale of our marine assets on March 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 70,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 72,000 barrels per day for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment increased by $21.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased product margins (excluding the impact of derivatives) for propane and butane, offset by lower product margins for refined and other products. Propane margins increased due to our selling lower priced inventory into a market with rising prices. Butane product margins increased due to higher demand for butane blending for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Margins for refined products declined as the supply issues in certain regions, resulting in higher margins, were resolved and supply and demand were more in balance. Margins for certain other products decreased due to an increase in supply in the market as the final renewable fuel standards mandate released by the EPA lowered the required amount of biodiesel required for blending. In addition, derivative gains increased by approximately $3.4 million and the sale of two propane terminals in July 2023 netted a gain of approximately $6.9 million.

Corporate and Other

The operating loss for Corporate and Other was lower by $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Results for the current period include gains from derivatives of $3.4 million as we have entered into economic hedges to protect our liquidity positions and leverage from a significant increase in commodity prices. These positions will expire between November 2023 and March 2024. The gains were partially offset by an increase in business insurance and legal expenses.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility")) was approximately $307.7 million as of September 30, 2023. Borrowings on the Partnership's ABL Facility totaled approximately $156.0 million. The increase from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in working capital balances driven by increased inventory volumes and higher net account receivable balances.

The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no significant debt maturities before March 2025.

Second Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGL's results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may join the webcast via the event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2808/49346 or by dialing (877) 545-0320 and providing access code: 476458. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing replay passcode 49346.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to certain refined products businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL's unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's financial performance without regard to NGL's financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and records a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. In NGL's Crude Oil Logistics segment, they purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per NGL's contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, NGL entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis will differ from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which are valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. NGL is recognizing in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin NGL is hedging each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,680 $ 5,431 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,840 and $1,964, respectively 1,157,710 1,033,956 Accounts receivable-affiliates 15,035 12,362 Inventories 250,572 142,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,585 98,089 Total current assets 1,563,582 1,292,445 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $908,595 and $898,184, respectively 2,166,103 2,223,380 GOODWILL 707,583 712,364 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $406,653 and $580,860, respectively 1,016,820 1,058,668 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 20,900 21,090 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 95,231 90,220 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 57,696 57,977 Total assets $ 5,627,915 $ 5,456,144 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 1,080,673 $ 927,591 Accounts payable-affiliates 44 65 Accrued expenses and other payables 164,115 133,616 Advance payments received from customers 29,239 14,699 Operating lease obligations 33,376 34,166 Total current liabilities 1,307,447 1,110,137 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $24,385 and $30,117, respectively 2,782,262 2,857,805 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 63,975 58,450 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 107,945 111,226 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 551,097 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 132,059 and 132,059 notional units, respectively (52,572 ) (52,551 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 131,927,343 and 131,927,343 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 503,798 455,564 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (473 ) (450 ) Noncontrolling interests 16,077 16,507 Total equity 815,189 767,429 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,627,915 $ 5,456,144

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Water Solutions $ 197,244 $ 164,910 $ 378,546 $ 330,989 Crude Oil Logistics 489,713 574,783 954,103 1,440,154 Liquids Logistics 1,154,139 1,269,754 2,124,551 2,735,687 Total Revenues 1,841,096 2,009,447 3,457,200 4,506,830 COST OF SALES: Water Solutions 7,424 920 9,993 11,145 Crude Oil Logistics 454,927 514,199 880,226 1,336,569 Liquids Logistics 1,119,478 1,249,001 2,066,725 2,671,417 Corporate and Other (3,381 ) - 833 - Total Cost of Sales 1,578,448 1,764,120 2,957,777 4,019,131 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 77,389 84,158 154,070 156,018 General and administrative 17,496 16,628 37,787 33,385 Depreciation and amortization 65,526 68,118 134,505 134,778 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 16,207 7,653 15,011 7,485 Operating Income 86,030 68,770 158,050 156,033 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 851 1,207 942 1,881 Interest expense (58,627 ) (68,297 ) (118,149 ) (135,608 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 63 2,479 6,871 4,141 Other income (expense), net 310 (15 ) 616 631 Income Before Income Taxes 28,627 4,144 48,330 27,078 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (342 ) (537 ) (482 ) (365 ) Net Income 28,285 3,607 47,848 26,713 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (257 ) (97 ) (519 ) (342 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ 28,028 $ 3,510 $ 47,329 $ 26,371 NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (6,709 ) $ (26,899 ) $ (21,191 ) $ (31,578 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ (0.05 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 131,927,343 130,695,970 131,927,343 130,695,970 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 131,927,343 130,695,970 131,927,343 130,695,970

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL's net income to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 28,285 $ 3,607 $ 47,848 $ 26,713 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (257 ) (97 ) (519 ) (342 ) Net income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP 28,028 3,510 47,329 26,371 Interest expense 58,642 68,313 118,178 135,639 Income tax expense 342 537 482 365 Depreciation and amortization 65,502 68,103 134,423 134,717 EBITDA 152,514 140,463 300,412 297,092 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 9,691 (4,828 ) 9,059 (61,730 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (1) 2,233 (6,518 ) (6,904 ) 28,102 Inventory valuation adjustment (2) (6,436 ) (3,560 ) (6,100 ) (4,115 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 1,080 10,143 3,844 857 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 16,207 7,653 15,011 7,485 Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (63 ) (2,479 ) (6,871 ) (4,141 ) Equity-based compensation expense 410 479 884 976 Acquisition expense (3) 42 - 47 - Other (4) 536 889 1,487 1,592 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176,214 $ 142,242 $ 310,869 $ 266,118 Less: Cash interest expense (5) 54,483 64,096 109,894 127,221 Less: Income tax expense 342 537 482 365 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 16,358 14,219 32,885 29,586 Less: CMA Differential Roll (6) (7,352 ) (16,274 ) (18,047 ) 1,934 Less: Other (7) 4 77 222 170 Distributable Cash Flow $ 112,379 $ 79,587 $ 185,433 $ 106,842

(1) Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (2) Amounts represent the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (3) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions. (4) Amounts represent unrealized gains/losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. Also, the amount for the six months ended September 30, 2022 includes non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline. (5) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (6) Amount represents the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. (7) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 59,118 $ 14,778 $ 23,577 $ (11,443 ) $ 86,030 Depreciation and amortization 52,053 9,573 2,383 1,517 65,526 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 65 - 65 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 4,471 4,554 3,230 (2,564 ) 9,691 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 2,233 - - 2,233 Inventory valuation adjustment - - (6,436 ) - (6,436 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - 1,080 - 1,080 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 23,599 (467 ) (6,925 ) - 16,207 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 410 410 Acquisition expense (29 ) - 65 6 42 Other income (expense), net 248 (1 ) 14 49 310 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,032 - (21 ) 51 1,062 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (542 ) - - - (542 ) Other 439 43 54 - 536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,389 $ 30,713 $ 17,086 $ (11,974 ) $ 176,214

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 47,128 $ 32,927 $ 1,653 $ (12,938 ) $ 68,770 Depreciation and amortization 51,327 11,775 3,396 1,620 68,118 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 69 - 69 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (4,340 ) (4,575 ) 4,087 - (4,828 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (6,518 ) - - (6,518 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (3,560 ) - (3,560 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (493 ) 10,636 - 10,143 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 9,035 (296 ) 52 (1,138 ) 7,653 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 479 479 Other (expense) income, net (251 ) 303 (91 ) 24 (15 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,387 - (17 ) 45 1,415 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (373 ) - - - (373 ) Other 861 (260 ) 288 - 889 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,774 $ 32,863 $ 16,513 $ (11,908 ) $ 142,242

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 128,449 $ 31,785 $ 31,408 $ (33,592 ) $ 158,050 Depreciation and amortization 106,476 19,319 5,597 3,113 134,505 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 130 - 130 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 4,471 9,689 (5,489 ) 388 9,059 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (6,904 ) - - (6,904 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (6,100 ) - (6,100 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - 3,844 - 3,844 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 22,318 429 (7,736 ) - 15,011 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 884 884 Acquisition expense (28 ) - 84 (9 ) 47 Other income, net 428 105 15 68 616 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,259 - (26 ) 95 1,328 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,088 ) - - - (1,088 ) Other 1,298 81 108 - 1,487 Adjusted EBITDA $ 263,583 $ 54,504 $ 21,835 $ (29,053 ) $ 310,869

Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 100,733 $ 51,916 $ 28,293 $ (24,909 ) $ 156,033 Depreciation and amortization 101,175 23,529 6,777 3,297 134,778 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 137 - 137 Net unrealized gains on derivatives (4,464 ) (55,580 ) (1,686 ) - (61,730 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - 28,102 - - 28,102 Inventory valuation adjustment - - (4,115 ) - (4,115 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - 1,074 (217 ) - 857 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 9,976 (1,556 ) 52 (987 ) 7,485 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 976 976 Other income (expense), net 8 331 (184 ) 476 631 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 2,212 - (24 ) 89 2,277 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (905 ) - - - (905 ) Other 1,086 125 381 - 1,592 Adjusted EBITDA $ 209,821 $ 47,941 $ 29,414 $ (21,058 ) $ 266,118

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Delaware Basin 2,156,733 1,986,585 2,154,906 1,937,179 Eagle Ford Basin 138,509 112,337 135,737 105,463 DJ Basin 146,124 153,766 157,745 152,057 Other Basins - 13,150 1,481 15,505 Total 2,441,366 2,265,838 2,449,869 2,210,204 Recycled water (barrels per day) 35,341 93,898 67,213 115,294 Total (barrels per day) 2,476,707 2,359,736 2,517,082 2,325,498 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 4,378 3,216 4,046 3,584 Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 5,636 5,839 11,643 13,473 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 6,484 6,600 13,047 13,770 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 5,232 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 660 660 Liquids Logistics: Refined products sold (gallons) 209,919 186,031 430,006 374,657 Propane sold (gallons) 129,988 169,775 269,741 334,619 Butane sold (gallons) 108,085 111,551 186,574 232,076 Other products sold (gallons) 100,389 104,979 191,488 198,616 Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 157,589 167,559 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 707 1,990 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 115,491 101,880 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 92,651 84,928 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 18,012 33,653

(1) Information is presented as of September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

