Reported sales declined 4% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales decreased 5% in the quarter as currency increased sales growth by 1%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $9.21, compared with $9.76 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $9.80, a decrease of 4% over the prior-year amount of $10.18. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Third Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered good earnings and cash flow performance in the third quarter, despite more challenging market conditions in China following very strong growth over the past couple of years and foreign currency headwinds."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $9.21, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.76.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales declined 4% to $942.5 million. By region, reported sales increased 12% in Europe, decreased 3% in the Americas, and decreased 17% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $251.2 million, compared with $275.9 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.80, a decrease of 4% over the prior-year amount of $10.18.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency decreased 5% as currency increased sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 4% in Europe, declined 3% in the Americas, and declined 14% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $296.0 million, a 4% decrease from the prior-year amount of $307.2 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Nine Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $27.37, compared with the prior-year amount of $26.58.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales were flat at $2,853.3 million. By region, reported sales increased 5% in Europe and 1% in the Americas, and declined 6% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $741.2 million, compared with $745.6 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $28.63, an increase of 4% over the prior-year amount of $27.42.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 1% as currency reduced sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 4% in Europe and 1% in the Americas, and declined 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $870.1 million, a 4% increase from the prior-year amount of $833.8 million.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting remains difficult. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can occur quickly. There is increased uncertainty in the economic environment today, including the risk of recession in many countries.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 will decline approximately 7% to 8%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $10.50 to $10.70, a decline of 12% to 13%. Included in the fourth quarter guidance is an estimated 1% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales in 2023 will decline approximately 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $39.10 to $39.30, representing a decline of approximately 1%. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 0% to 1% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $40.30 to $41.20. Included in the 2023 guidance is an estimated 3% to 4% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

The Company stated that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales in 2024 will be approximately flat. This is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $39.10 to $39.80, representing growth of approximately 0% to 2%. Included in the 2024 guidance is an estimated 2% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "Market conditions are expected to remain challenging in the near term, especially in China, and we continue to face difficult sales growth comparisons. We will continue to focus on the strong execution of our proven corporate programs such as Spinnaker to drive growth and capture market share and SternDrive to manage our costs effectively. Our team has shown remarkable resilience and agility as we have adjusted quickly to changing market conditions, while continuing to invest in long-term strategic priorities like innovation."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results tomorrow morning (Friday, November 10) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced on the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth, inflation, and ongoing developments related to Ukraine. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue."

We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, adequacy of facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of inflation and ongoing developments related to Ukraine on our business.

Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including inflation and the ongoing developments related to Ukraine. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2023 % of sales September 30, 2022 % of sales Net sales $ 942,462 (a) 100.0 $ 985,846 100.0 Cost of sales 382,923 40.6 401,190 40.7 Gross profit 559,539 59.4 584,656 59.3 Research and development 46,127 4.9 44,129 4.5 Selling, general and administrative 217,447 23.1 233,357 23.7 Amortization 18,314 1.9 16,728 1.7 Interest expense 20,278 2.2 14,484 1.5 Restructuring charges 7,385 0.8 2,022 0.2 Other charges (income), net (1,171 ) (0.1 ) (1,949 ) (0.3 ) Earnings before taxes 251,159 26.6 275,885 28.0 Provision for taxes 49,528 5.2 55,288 5.6 Net earnings $ 201,631 21.4 $ 220,597 22.4 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 9.26 $ 9.85 Weighted average number of common shares 21,776,944 22,403,393 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 9.21 $ 9.76 Weighted average number of common 21,886,482 22,610,027 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales decreased 5% as compared to the same period in 2022. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2023 % of sales September 30, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 251,159 $ 275,885 Amortization 18,314 16,728 Interest expense 20,278 14,484 Restructuring charges 7,385 2,022 Other charges (income), net (1,171 ) (1,949 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 295,965 (b) 31.4 $ 307,170 31.2 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit decreased 4% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 % of sales September 30, 2022 % of sales Net sales $2,853,317 (a) 100.0 $2,862,024 100.0 Cost of sales 1,163,669 40.8 1,186,122 41.4 Gross profit 1,689,648 59.2 1,675,902 58.6 Research and development 138,849 4.9 131,180 4.6 Selling, general and administrative 680,679 23.9 710,875 24.8 Amortization 54,135 1.9 49,697 1.7 Interest expense 57,711 2.0 38,587 1.3 Restructuring charges 19,680 0.7 7,803 0.3 Other charges (income), net (2,578) (0.2) (7,818) (0.2) Earnings before taxes 741,172 26.0 745,578 26.1 Provision for taxes 137,188 4.8 138,910 4.9 Net earnings $603,984 21.2 $606,668 21.2 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $27.54 $26.86 Weighted average number of common shares 21,933,889 22,587,026 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $27.37 $26.58 Weighted average number of common 22,067,398 22,821,408 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales increased 1% as compared to the same period in 2022. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 % of sales September 30, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $741,172 $745,578 Amortization 54,135 49,697 Interest expense 57,711 38,587 Restructuring charges 19,680 7,803 Other charges (income), net (2,578) (7,818) Adjusted operating profit $870,120 (b) 30.5 $833,847 29.1 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit increased 4% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $69,675 $95,966 Accounts receivable, net 634,967 709,321 Inventories 375,959 441,694 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 116,311 128,108 Total current assets 1,196,912 1,375,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 763,209 778,600 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 947,835 966,224 Other non-current assets 380,774 372,482 Total assets $3,288,730 $3,492,395 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $179,083 $106,054 Trade accounts payable 173,970 252,538 Accrued and other current liabilities 717,370 789,139 Total current liabilities 1,070,423 1,147,731 Long-term debt 1,929,401 1,908,480 Other non-current liabilities 394,778 411,391 Total liabilities 3,394,602 3,467,602 Shareholders' equity (105,872) 24,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,288,730 $3,492,395

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $201,631 $220,597 $603,984 $606,668 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,189 11,674 36,406 35,001 Amortization 18,314 16,728 54,135 49,697 Deferred tax benefit (2,689) (1,644) (4,455) (4,881) Other 4,228 4,731 12,450 13,931 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities 30,623 (6,655) (18,151) (144,992) Net cash provided by operating activities 264,296 245,431 684,369 555,424 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 256 118 668 236 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,960) (26,822) (72,907) (89,213) Proceeds from government funding (a) 1,332 3,657 2,596 28,670 Acquisitions - (14,823) (613) (25,588) Other investing activities (11,523) (10,835) (25,937) (3,463) Net cash used in investing activities (30,895) (48,705) (96,193) (89,358) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 489,052 281,248 1,569,973 1,521,061 Repayments of borrowings (508,497) (184,485) (1,467,228) (1,137,044) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 147 1,750 19,234 19,460 Repurchases of common stock (223,999) (275,000) (723,998) (824,999) Acquisition contingent consideration payment (2,141) - (7,767) (7,912) Other financing activities (112) (790) (826) (1,172) Net cash used in financing activities (245,550) (177,277) (610,612) (430,606) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,750) (6,761) (3,855) (11,888) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (13,899) 12,688 (26,291) 23,572 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 83,574 109,448 95,966 98,564 End of period $69,675 $122,136 $69,675 $122,136 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $264,296 $245,431 $684,369 $555,424 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 7,544 2,271 14,942 6,516 Transition tax payment - - 8,042 4,289 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 255 118 667 236 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (20,362) (23,130) (65,177) (60,656) Acquisition payments (b) - 28 4,775 2,607 Adjusted free cash flow $251,733 $224,718 $647,618 $508,416 Notes: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company will receive funding of $35.8 million, which will offset future capital expenditures. Funding proceeds of $1.3 million and $3.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $0.6 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. Funding proceeds of $2.6 million and $28.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $7.7 million and $28.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. (b) Includes $4.4 million and $2.1 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Europe Americas Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 12% (3%) (17%) (4%) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 5% 1% (6%) - % Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 4% (3%) (14%) (5%) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 4% 1% (1%) 1% RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 % Growth 2023 2022 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $9.21 $9.76 (6%) $27.37 $26.58 3% Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.24 (a) 0.22 (a) 0.70 (a) 0.66 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.27 (b) 0.07 (b) 0.72 (b) 0.28 (b) Income tax expense 0.08 (c) 0.13 (c) (0.16) (c) (0.12) (c) Acquisition costs, net of tax - - - (d) 0.02 (d) Adjusted EPS, diluted $9.80 $10.18 (4%) $28.63 $27.42 4% Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.7 million ($5.2 million net of tax) and $6.4 million ($5.0 million net of tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and of $20.0 million ($15.4 million net of tax) and $19.4 million ($15.0 million net of tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $7.4 million ($6.0 million after tax) and $2.0 million ($1.6 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and $19.7 million ($15.9 million after tax) and $7.8 million ($6.3 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. (d) Represents the EPS impact of acquisition costs of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

