DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) is reporting its results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $4.5 million or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $378.4 million or $43.79 per diluted share for the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights

Total occupancy was 79% at September 30, 2023, which includes 96% at our multifamily properties and 49% at our commercial properties.

On August 28, 2023, we paid off the $1.2 million loan on Athens.

On November 6, 2023, we obtained a $25.4 million construction loan to build a 216 unit multifamily property in McKinney, Texas.

Financial Results

Rental revenues increased $4.3 million from $7.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $11.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in rental revenue is primarily due to a $5.0 million increase at our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.8 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the acquisition of the VAA Holdback Portfolio in 2022.

Net operating loss decreased $1.0 million from $2.8 million for three months ended September 30, 2022 to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a decrease in legal costs.

Net income attributable to the Company decreased $373.9 million from $378.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income is primarily attributed to our share of the gain from the sale of the VAA Sale Portfolio, net of income tax effect in 2022.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.

TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 11,838 $ 7,570 $ 34,236 $ 22,310 Other income 687 749 2,216 1,566 Total revenue 12,525 8,319 36,452 23,876 Expenses: Property operating expenses 7,443 4,701 20,580 12,541 Depreciation and amortization 3,313 2,193 9,615 6,840 General and administrative 1,432 2,756 7,836 7,348 Advisory fee to related party 2,112 1,434 6,282 6,885 Total operating expenses 14,300 11,084 44,313 33,614 Net operating loss (1,775 ) (2,765 ) (7,861 ) (9,738 ) Interest income 9,676 7,379 26,998 17,162 Interest expense (1,902 ) (3,992 ) (7,415 ) (13,142 ) Gain on foreign currency transactions - 1,533 993 19,437 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,166 ) (1,710 ) (2,805 ) Equity in income from unconsolidated joint venture 85 464,085 798 470,428 Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net - 1,539 188 16,580 Income tax provision (1,322 ) (88,037 ) (2,638 ) (88,105 ) Net income 4,762 378,576 9,353 409,817 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (311 ) (225 ) (855 ) (503 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,451 $ 378,351 $ 8,498 $ 409,314 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.52 $ 43.79 $ 0.98 $ 47.38 Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share Basic and diluted 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316 8,639,316

Contacts

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.

Investor Relations

Erik Johnson (469) 522-4200

Investor.relations@transconrealty-invest.com