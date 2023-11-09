Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Bolt Biotherapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BDC-1001 program advances in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with HER2-positive colorectal, gastric, endometrial, and metastatic breast cancer, with recent updated data at ESMO showing improved clinical efficacy and longer durability; FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted for the BDC-1001 in gastric cancers

First patient administered BDC-3042 in a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and expansion clinical study

Cash balance of $141.4 million as of September 30, 2023 anticipated to fund key milestones through 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided an update on the continued advancement of its clinical programs.

"During the quarter, we continued to advance our proprietary clinical stage development programs, BDC-1001 and BDC-3042," said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "Updated Phase 1 data on BDC-1001 presented at this year's ESMO Congress demonstrated improved efficacy, including our first complete response, and longer durability. We also recently received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for BDC-1001 in gastric cancers, one of the four types of cancer we are exploring in our BDC-1001 Phase 2 program. We look forward to presenting initial data from these Phase 2 trials in 2024."

"In addition, we administered BDC-3042 to the first patient in our first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating BDC-3042 in patients with six different types of solid tumors. As we approach the end of the year, we are encouraged by the continued progress in our research and clinical studies and look forward to generating breakthroughs for patients in need of new treatment options that work with the person's body, not against it."

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

Updated clinical data from Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of BDC-1001 in HER2-expressing solid tumors presented at the ESMO 2023 Congress in October 2023. The presentation was given by Bob T. Li, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, medical oncologist and principal investigator at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Improvements in BDC-1001 efficacy were observed since the data presented at ASCO in June 2023, including one new complete response (CR) observed in the monotherapy arm. BDC-1001 achieved a 29% objective response rate (ORR) in evaluable patients with HER2-positive tumors as monotherapy as well as a 29% ORR in combination with nivolumab at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). BDC-1001 was extremely well tolerated, with no Grade 5 treatment-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs), 1 Grade 4 TEAE (1%), and 9 Grade 3 TEAEs (7%). The most common TEAE was Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, which were seen in 30% of patients in the study. BDC-1001 upregulated gene signatures of an innate and adaptive immune response in clinical responders, providing support for the immune mechanism of action of our ISAC technology. The data also provided support for the every-other week (q2w) dosing schedule by demonstrating that innate and adaptive immune gene signatures were increased in patients dosed q2w.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $141.4 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash on hand is expected to fund multiple milestones and operations through 2025.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Collaboration Revenue - Collaboration revenue was $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter in 2022. Revenue in the comparative periods was generated from the services performed under the R&D collaborations as we fulfill our performance obligations.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses - R&D expenses were $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $19.0 million for the same quarter in 2022. The decrease in R&D expenses was due to lower manufacturing expenses primarily related to the timing of batch production of our product candidates and lower clinical expenses due to lower site and patient costs, offset by higher contract service expenses and salary and related expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses - G&A expenses were $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the same quarter in 2022.

Loss from Operations - Loss from operations was $18.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $22.3 million for the same quarter in 2022. This is in part a reflection of proactive cost-containment measures taken in June 2022.

About the Boltbody Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform

Bolt Biotherapeutics' Boltbody ISAC platform harnesses the precision of antibodies with the power of the innate and adaptive immune system to reprogram the tumor microenvironment to generate a productive anti-cancer response. Each Boltbody ISAC candidate comprises a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker and a proprietary immune stimulant. The antibody is designed to target one or more markers on the surface of a tumor cell, and the immune stimulant is designed to recruit and activate myeloid cells. Activated myeloid cells initiate a positive feedback loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This increases the population of activated immune system cells in the tumor microenvironment and promotes a robust immune response with the goal of generating durable therapeutic responses for patients with cancer.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging the immune system for a better way to treat cancer. The company is developing novel immunotherapies using an approach that teaches the immune system to recognize and kill cancer in a way that is immediately personalized to each patient. Its pipeline candidates are built on the Company's deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development and include BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, and BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 2,528 $ 2,112 $ 5,787 $ 4,318 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,951 18,973 45,220 56,278 General and administrative 5,760 5,485 16,997 17,321 Total operating expense 20,711 24,458 62,217 73,599 Loss from operations (18,183 ) (22,346 ) (56,430 ) (69,281 ) Other income, net Interest income, net 1,926 587 5,136 1,180 Total other income, net 1,926 587 5,136 1,180 Net loss (16,257 ) (21,759 ) (51,294 ) (68,101 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 55 94 745 (1,388 ) Comprehensive loss $ (16,202 ) $ (21,665 ) $ (50,549 ) $ (69,489 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (1.83 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 37,868,480 37,454,340 37,768,308 37,293,121





BOLT BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,160 $ 9,244 Short-term investments 110,564 159,644 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,742 3,858 Total current assets 125,466 172,746 Property and equipment, net 5,266 6,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,878 22,072 Restricted cash 1,765 1,565 Long-term investments 21,638 23,943 Other assets 1,342 1,028 Total assets $ 175,355 $ 227,807 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,682 $ 3,594 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,451 15,140 Deferred revenue 1,938 1,993 Operating lease liabilities 2,680 2,391 Total current liabilities 18,751 23,118 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 18,177 20,220 Deferred revenue, non-current 10,125 12,921 Other long-term liabilities 43 42 Total liabilities 47,096 56,301 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 1 - Additional paid-in capital 474,814 467,513 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (174 ) (919 ) Accumulated deficit (346,382 ) (295,088 ) Total stockholders' equity: 128,259 171,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 175,355 $ 227,807



