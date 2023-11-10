MLOps Market to Reach $37.4 Billion, by 2032 at 39.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The surge in digital and internet penetration around the world, and an increase in adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to enhance operation & productivity strengthens the growth of the market for future.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "MLOps Market by Component (Platform and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Energy And Utility, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the MLOps industry generated $1.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $37.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 39.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The surge in digital and internet penetration around the world is positively impacting the growth of the market. In addition, increase in adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to enhance operation & productivity strengthens the growth of the market for future. Furthermore, an increase in investments in the healthcare sector is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, inaccessible data & data security, rigid business models, and lack of engineering skills hamper the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.4 Billion Market Size in 2032 $37.4 Billion CAGR 39.3 % No. of Pages in Report 278 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region. Drivers The surge in digital and internet penetration around the world. Increase in adoption of MLOps technology across enterprises to enhance operation & productivity. Opportunities Increase in investments in the healthcare sector Restraints Inaccessible data & data security Rigid business models Lack of engineering skills

The Platform segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-thirds of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of MLOps platform provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamline the business process, and reduces the time and costs, further fuel the growth of the market. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 41.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The MLOps service enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost & risks, and others.

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifths of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. Industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which further drive the demand for on-premise deployment model within the sectors. However, the cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 42.2% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the adoption of cloud based MLOps due to low cost and easier maintenance drives the growth of the market.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing more than two-thirds of the MLOps market revenue. The surge in adoption of MLOps in large businesses open numerous opportunities for market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 41.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Factors such as surge in digitalization and increase government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world fuel the growth of the market.

The IT & Telecom segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the MLOps market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The IT and Telecom industry are implementing MLOps, to make the best decisions for continuing to be successful in the marketplace. These factors will notably contribute towards the growth for MLOps in this industry. However, the government segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 41.9% from 2023 to 2032. The adoption of MLOps helps healthcare companies to address the issues such as securities, regulations, financial factors, and standards which are in the path of the digital transformation process

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the MLOps market revenue. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve banking and finance businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the MLOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 44.5% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region

Leading Market Players: -

Akira AI

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Databricks, Inc.

GAVS Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Alteryx

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the MLOps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

