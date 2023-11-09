Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson Global Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $39.4 million decreased 19.1% from the third quarter of 2022 and 17.9% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $19.4 million decreased 20.0% from the third quarter of 2022 and 19.9% in constant currency.

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.24 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.58 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $2.0 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023 and repurchased $0.2 million of stock in third quarter of 2023.

Total cash including restricted cash was $22.0 million at September 30, 2023.

"In the third quarter of 2023, a market-driven slowdown in hiring activity led to disappointing declines in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year quarter," said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. "On the positive side, we continue to win new business that will ramp up in the coming months. We are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment and remain well positioned to respond to the needs of our clients going forward."

Mr. Eberwein continued, "In addition, we were excited to announce our Singapore acquisition on November 1. This accretive bolt-on acquisition significantly increases our market presence, capabilities, and growth potential in Southeast Asia."

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the third quarter of 2023, Americas revenue of $7.2 million decreased 43% and adjusted net revenue of $6.9 million decreased 42% from the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA was $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from EBITDA of $0.8 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $26.1 million decreased 9% while adjusted net revenue of $8.7 million increased 8% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. EBITDA was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $1.2 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Europe

Europe revenue in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 8% to $6.1 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.8 million decreased 10% from the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA loss was $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company's corporate costs were $0.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in both the third quarter of 2023 and 2022 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2023 with $22.0 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company used $0.7 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2023 compared to an outflow of $0.1 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2022. The Company also paid off its $1.3 million acquisition-related note in the second quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

As a reminder, the Company approved a new $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. Under this program, the Company acquired 9,565 shares for a total of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2022, Hudson Global has $303 million of usable net operating losses ("NOL") in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company's ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company's largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Hamas-Israel war, and potential conflict in the Middle East; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company's business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company's ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting that could have a significant adverse effect on our business and the price of our common stock; and the potential for a shutdown of the U.S. government if the U.S. Congress is unable to agree on terms for a spending bill sufficient to fund U.S. government operations. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 39,398 $ 48,686 $ 127,367 $ 157,326 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 20,028 24,487 63,650 80,280 Salaries and related 14,335 18,897 49,206 56,379 Office and general 2,503 2,675 7,991 7,863 Marketing and promotion 881 1,015 2,794 3,049 Depreciation and amortization 374 356 1,076 1,017 Total operating expenses 38,121 47,430 124,717 148,588 Operating income 1,277 1,256 2,650 8,738 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 90 23 284 28 Other (expense) income, net (404 ) 16 (321 ) (42 ) Income before income taxes 963 1,295 2,613 8,724 Provision for income taxes 430 340 1,148 1,657 Net income $ 533 $ 955 $ 1,465 $ 7,067 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.47 $ 2.25 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,068 3,034 3,062 3,010 Diluted 3,141 3,150 3,134 3,138

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,610 $ 27,123 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $146 and $51, respectively 24,889 26,270 Restricted cash, current 171 160 Prepaid and other 2,285 1,959 Total current assets 48,955 55,512 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,166 and $950, respectively 478 673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,101 685 Deferred tax assets, net 1,450 1,475 Restricted cash 195 194 Goodwill 4,871 4,875 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,485 and $1,647, respectively 3,694 4,516 Other assets 12 12 Total assets $ 60,756 $ 67,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 613 $ 1,678 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 5,699 11,584 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,265 6,273 Note payable - short term - 1,250 Operating lease obligations, current 541 337 Total current liabilities 13,118 21,122 Income tax payable - 81 Operating lease obligations 560 348 Other liabilities 442 599 Total liabilities 14,120 22,150 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,891 and

3,823 shares issued; 2,815 and 2,794 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 492,554 491,567 Accumulated deficit (425,980 ) (427,394 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (2,200 ) (1,639 ) Treasury stock, 1,076 and 1,029 shares, respectively, at cost (17,742 ) (16,746 ) Total stockholders' equity 46,636 45,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 60,756 $ 67,942

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 7,167 $ 26,106 $ 6,125 $ - $ 39,398 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,854 $ 8,694 $ 3,822 $ - $ 19,370 Net income $ 533 Provision from income taxes 430 Interest income, net (90 ) Depreciation and amortization 374 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 20 $ 1,890 $ (300 ) $ (363 ) 1,247 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 96 390 457 (539 ) 404 Stock-based compensation expense 84 26 38 (17 ) 131 Non-recurring severance and professional fees - 27 - 82 109 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 113 - - - 113 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 313 $ 2,333 $ 195 $ (837 ) $ 2,004 For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 12,555 $ 29,965 $ 6,166 $ - $ 48,686 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 11,926 $ 8,324 $ 3,949 $ - $ 24,199 Net income $ 955 Provision for income taxes 340 Interest income, net (23 ) Depreciation and amortization 356 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 810 $ 1,244 $ 279 $ (705 ) 1,628 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 140 339 73 (568 ) (16 ) Stock-based compensation expense 195 95 81 174 545 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 55 37 - 143 235 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 620 - - - 620 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,820 $ 1,715 $ 433 $ (956 ) $ 3,012

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 25,008 $ 81,784 $ 20,575 $ - $ 127,367 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 24,097 $ 26,734 $ 12,886 $ - $ 63,717 Net income $ 1,465 Provision from income taxes 1,148 Interest income, net (284 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,076 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (876 ) $ 5,455 $ 995 $ (2,169 ) 3,405 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 435 994 523 (1,631 ) 321 Stock-based compensation expense 341 147 166 333 987 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 105 28 124 493 750 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 338 - - - 338 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 343 $ 6,624 $ 1,808 $ (2,974 ) $ 5,801 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 41,581 $ 91,042 $ 24,703 $ - $ 157,326 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 39,437 $ 25,711 $ 11,898 $ - $ 77,046 Net income $ 7,067 Provision for income taxes 1,657 Interest income, net (28 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,017 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 5,515 $ 5,533 $ 977 $ (2,312 ) 9,713 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 475 919 325 (1,677 ) 42 Stock-based compensation expense 516 227 195 848 1,786 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 183 37 - 171 391 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 2,031 - - - 2,031 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 8,720 $ 6,716 $ 1,497 $ (2,970 ) $ 13,963

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)



The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term "constant currency" to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company's underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 7,167 $ 12,555 $ (20 ) $ 12,535 Asia Pacific 26,106 29,965 (1,133 ) 28,832 Europe 6,125 6,166 470 6,636 Total $ 39,398 $ 48,686 $ (683 ) $ 48,003 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 6,854 $ 11,926 $ (13 ) $ 11,913 Asia Pacific 8,694 8,324 (295 ) 8,029 Europe 3,822 3,949 303 4,252 Total $ 19,370 $ 24,199 $ (5 ) $ 24,194 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 6,859 $ 11,088 $ (45 ) $ 11,043 Asia Pacific 6,304 6,647 (243 ) 6,404 Europe 3,644 3,607 278 3,885 Corporate 912 1,245 - 1,245 Total $ 17,719 $ 22,587 $ (10 ) $ 22,577 Operating income (loss): Americas $ (197 ) $ 617 $ (5 ) $ 612 Asia Pacific 2,228 1,569 (48 ) 1,521 Europe 150 345 25 370 Corporate (904 ) (1,275 ) - (1,275 ) Total $ 1,277 $ 1,256 $ (28 ) $ 1,228 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 20 $ 810 $ (6 ) $ 804 Asia Pacific 1,890 1,244 (34 ) 1,210 Europe (300 ) 279 19 298 Corporate (363 ) (705 ) - (705 ) Total $ 1,247 $ 1,628 $ (21 ) $ 1,607

(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 533 3,141 $ 0.17 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 109 3,141 0.04 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 113 3,141 0.04 Adjusted net income (3) $ 755 3,141 $ 0.24

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 955 3,150 $ 0.30 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 236 3,150 0.08 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 637 3,150 0.20 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,828 3,150 $ 0.58

(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of the Coit acquisition, including a promissory note for $1.35 million payable over three years, and $500k of the Company's common stock vesting over 30 months, as well as earn out payments. In addition, in 2022 represents compensation expense payable in the form of a CFO retention payment per the terms of the Karani acquisition.

(3) Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are Non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as acquisition-related costs and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.