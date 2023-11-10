Silver Spike Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp. ("Silver Spike" or the "Company"), a specialty finance company that was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments primarily in the form of direct loans to privately held cannabis companies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Quarter Ended 9/30/23 Highlights

Total investment income of $2.9 million

Net investment income of $1.6 million, or $0.26 per share

Investment portfolio of $57.4 million at fair value

Net asset value ("NAV") per share decreased from $14.49 on June 30, 2023 to $14.06 on September 30, 2023

A cash dividend of $0.70 per share was declared, consisting of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on December 29, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2023



Scott Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Spike, commented "We are excited to announce our second regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.45. We remain in a challenging environment for cannabis operators and investors, but we are encouraged by initial signs of improved market dynamics for several state markets and an increase in debt financing interest from operators. We continue to see attractive investment opportunities with favorable risk/reward characteristics, and we will seek to add investments to the portfolio in a disciplined manner."

Conference Call

Silver Spike will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 10, 2023. Participants may register for the call here. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at ssic.silverspikecap.com.

The presentation to be used in connection with the conference call and webcast will be available at ssic.silverspikecap.com.

A replay of the call will be available at ssic.silverspikecap.com by end of day November 10, 2023.

Background

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. On February 8, 2022, Silver Spike completed its initial public offering. Silver Spike is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, total investment income was $2.9 million. This compares to total expenses of $1.3 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $1.6 million, or $0.26 per share.

Silver Spike recorded a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily related to the fair valuation of our debt investments. The Company generated a net increase in net assets from operations of $1.3 million, or $0.20 per share.

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2023, NAV per share decreased to $14.06, compared to $14.49 as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in NAV per share was primarily driven by dividend payments. Total net assets as of September 30, 2023 were $87.4 million, compared to $90.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2023, Silver Spike's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $57.4 million, comprising $49.4 million in secured loans in four portfolio companies and $8.0 million in secured notes in two portfolio companies.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company made no investments.

As of September 30, 2023, there were no loans on non-accrual status.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $29.8 million in available liquidity, comprising $29.8 million in cash equivalents.

Regular and Special Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share, consisting of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $0.45 per share.

The following are the key dates for the regular and special dividend:

Record Date December 20, 2023 Payment Date December 29, 2023

The Company has adopted a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its stockholders, unless a stockholder elects to receive cash. As a result, when the Company declares a cash dividend, stockholders who have not "opted out" of the DRIP in accordance with the terms of the DRIP and the procedures of their broker or other financial intermediary will have their cash dividends automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock. A stockholder whose shares are held by a broker or other financial intermediary should contact their broker or other financial intermediary as soon as possible in order to determine the time by which the stockholder must take action in order to receive dividends in cash.

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike, a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments primarily in the form of direct loans to privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its shareholders by investing primarily in secured and unsecured debt in cannabis companies and other companies in the health and wellness sector. Silver Spike is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries. For more information, please visit https://ssic.silverspikecap.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investors:

Bill Healy

bill@silverspikecap.com

212-905-4933

Media:

Alan Oshiki and Sydney Gever

H/Advisors Abernathy

Silverspikecapital@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999





SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.

Statements of Assets and Liabilities

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $57,488,336 and $50,527,898, respectively) $ 57,381,000 $ 50,254,550 Cash and cash equivalents 29,820,936 35,125,320 Interest receivable 1,829,675 1,559,081 Prepaid expenses 103,838 32,323 Other assets 50,000 - Total assets $ 89,185,449 $ 86,971,274 LIABILITIES Income-based incentive fees payable $ 1,051,741 $ - Management fee payable 264,565 170,965 Legal fees payable 150,667 42,215 Valuation fees payables 94,130 - Administrator fees payable 81,954 57,306 Audit fees payable 75,165 50,000 Director's fee payable 34,768 32,049 Professional fees payable 18,065 28,744 Other payables 10,923 33,663 Distributions payable 321 - Due to affiliate 298 37 Excise tax payable - 80,566 Total liabilities $ 1,782,597 $ 495,545 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) - - NET ASSETS Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,214,705 and 6,214,672 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 62,147 $ 62,147 Additional paid-in-capital 85,039,208 84,917,788 Distributable earnings/(Accumulated losses) 2,301,497 1,495,794 Total net assets $ 87,402,852 $ 86,475,729 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 14.06 $ 13.91





SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)