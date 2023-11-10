In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, shows how European countries recouped irradiance losses in October - the warmest on record - from Storm Babet.Most of Europe saw a continuation of above-average irradiance in the hottest October on record. Solcast analyzed data, via the Solcast API, and found that parts of Italy, Ukraine and Scandinavia saw over 130% of average October irradiance levels despite four large storms that month. The Iberian Peninsula and the land between northern Germany and Poland were hardest hit by storms and saw average or lower irradiance. October ...

