Supreme Court of Singapore: Singapore and Indonesia Further Enhance Bilateral Judicial Relations with Signing of Memorandum of Understanding to Promote Bilateral Judicial Cooperation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Singapore and Supreme Court of Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for judicial cooperation on 7 November 2023. The MOU marks a milestone in the bilateral collaboration between the two judiciaries and is a testament to the strong ties between Singapore and Indonesia.

The MOU, signed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Chief Justice Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin, identifies four specific areas for collaboration: namely, cross-border commercial law; international commercial courts and international commercial dispute resolution; the International Consortium for Court Excellence and International Framework for Court Excellence; and judicial education and training.

Chief Justice Menon said: "The MOU is a landmark instrument, which lays a firm foundation for the judiciaries of Indonesia and Singapore to deepen and strengthen our bilateral cooperation in areas including international commercial disputes, court excellence, and judicial education and training. The MOU will open up many avenues for collaboration, and pave the way to an enduring and vibrant partnership between our two judiciaries in the years to come."

From 6 to 8 November 2023, Chief Justice Menon and a delegation from the Supreme Court of Singapore paid a visit to the Supreme Court of Indonesia, following an earlier visit in March 2023. On the first day of the visit, Chief Justice Menon held a bilateral meeting with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia, Prof Dr Muhammad Syarifuddin. The two Chief Justices discussed the different avenues of strategic interest for collaboration between the two judiciaries, such as cooperation in cross-border insolvency and restructuring, matters relating to international commercial courts, and judicial training and exchanges. Chief Justice Menon also called on the President of the Central Jakarta District Court, Judge Dr Liliek P Adi SH MH.

Chief Justice Menon also visited the Judicial Training Centre in Bogor and engaged in a fireside chat with Indonesian judges and judicial training participants, along with Justice Lee Seiu Kin, Justice Pang Khang Chau and Justice Syamsul Maarif of the Supreme Court of Indonesia. They discussed topics such as the future of judging, the impact of generative artificial intelligence and technology, the importance of judicial training and lifelong learning, the relevance of international judicial engagement and the emergence of international commercial courts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273274/MOU_signing_ceremony.jpg

