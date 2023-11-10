Anzeige
Freitag, 10.11.2023
Mega-Coup in Europa - Startet jetzt die Kursrakete durch?
10.11.2023 | 10:10
REMINDER: Sun Investment Group UAB bond public offer auction

Suplemented with webinar recording and presentation
From October 30, 2023, 09:00 EET Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN code
LT0000313256) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is November 24, 2023, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 5 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and
Estonia. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal
value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1,000 EUR. The
interest rate of the bonds is set at 13 per cent per annum upon, maturity is 12
months. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code
LT0000313256. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LT0000313256): SUNBONDIPO13


The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
October 30 - November 23, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
November 24, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order acceptance deadline can differ depending on the bank chosen
by the investor. Investors should contact their brokerage regarding specific
subscription order acceptance deadline applicable. 

Settlement date: November 29th, 2023.

All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

The information document and presentation of the public offer of bonds of Sun
Investment Group UAB and the rules of the public offer auction are set out in
the annexes to this notice. 

Webinar in english:

 -- Recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj0paA2XKKE
 -- Presentation:
  
https://www.orion.lt/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Sun-Investment-Group_Investor-pr
esentation_EN.pdf 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1177615
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
