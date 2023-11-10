REMINDER: Sun Investment Group UAB bond public offer auction

Suplemented with webinar recording and presentation From October 30, 2023, 09:00 EET Sun Investment Group UAB bonds (ISIN code LT0000313256) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is November 24, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 5 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and Estonia. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 1,000 EUR. The interest rate of the bonds is set at 13 per cent per annum upon, maturity is 12 months. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000313256. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LT0000313256): SUNBONDIPO13 The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: October 30 - November 23, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; November 24, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order acceptance deadline can differ depending on the bank chosen by the investor. Investors should contact their brokerage regarding specific subscription order acceptance deadline applicable. Settlement date: November 29th, 2023. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. The information document and presentation of the public offer of bonds of Sun Investment Group UAB and the rules of the public offer auction are set out in the annexes to this notice. Webinar in english: -- Recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj0paA2XKKE -- Presentation: https://www.orion.lt/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Sun-Investment-Group_Investor-pr esentation_EN.pdf Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1177615