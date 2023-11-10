Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for AAC Clyde Space AB (570/23)

Referring to the bulletin from AAC Clyde Space AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on November 1, 2023, the company will carry out a stock reverse split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 13, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: AAC Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0009268154 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 10, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0021020716 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 13, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.