Medivet, a leading veterinary care provider, today announced its acquisition of Torquay-based Animal Health Centre. Animal Health Centre is the first UK clinic to be acquired by the Group since it resumed its acquisition drive, as part of the Company's ambition to grow its UK presence.

Animal Health Centre's team of 4 vets and 6 nurses will join the Medivet community, as one of its Branch Partnered clinics, led by experienced veterinary surgeon, Marni Miller GPCert(SAS) MRCVS.

Commenting on the announcement, Medivet's CEO, Chris Cools, said, "We are pleased to welcome the Animal Health Centre clinic and team to our Medivet community, and excited to have Marni join as our 167th Branch Partner."

He added, "With the CMA's investigation now closed, and a lot learned through the process, we are ready to resume acquiring in the UK. We have an ambition to grow our UK presence by a further 50%, to create a community of over 600 veterinary practices in the UK, and we are confident we can achieve this as we have the financial means, capability and focus."

Animal Health Centre has been in operation for over 22 years, providing high quality care, support and advice for its pets and pet owners. The practice offers well equipped first opinion care, and the agreement will see Medivet enter a Branch Partnership, acquiring a majority stake in Animal Health Centre, with current owner, Marni Miller, retaining equity in the clinic.

Marni Miller, Practice Owner, Animal Health Centre, said; "We're very excited to be joining the Medivet community, and I'm looking forward to building and growing Animal Health Centre as part of Medivet. It was clear we both shared very similar principles and standards on clinical care and team development, and important for me to retain some part ownership in the practice. Not just for my future, but for the future of my team as well. I want some of our team to have the opportunity to become Branch Partners in our clinic at some point in the future and Medivet's Branch Partner model is a perfect vehicle to enable this when they are ready."

