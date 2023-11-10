India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained its "stable" outlook for solar projects in India in fiscal 2024, and a "negative" outlook for wind farms. It says the recent decline in solar module prices is advantageous for under-construction projects.From pv magazine India Ind-Ra has maintained a "stable" outlook for solar projects and a "negative" outlook on wind projects in fiscal 2024, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. It said that solar projects maintain stability, with adequate debt coverage and improved liquidity, while falling module prices benefit under-construction projects. ...

