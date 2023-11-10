NOMVDIC Corporation: NOMVDIC Amazon UK Store Opens this Black Friday with deep discounts

WEST COVINA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of US and Japan stores on Amazon, NOMVDIC has made the move to expand their store to the UK. Founded in 2021, NOMVDIC aspires to explore the possibilities of home entertainments to those who seek more. After launching several projector models and finding success in the US and Japan, NOMVDIC is now setting their foot in the UK with confidence.

NOMVDIC's Amazon UK store will launch this Black Friday, where special discounts are offered to shoppers. NOMVDIC projectors are discounted for up to 50% off from 11/17 - 11/27.

The P1000 4K UHD Home Projector is not only good for viewing movies, but also perfect for gamers. The P1000 offers a 4.2 ms low input lag under 1080p, 240hz. Incorporating 4K UHD high resolution and 150" big screen, the P1000 makes gaming even more exhilarating. Not to mention the auto keystone and auto focus feature that elevates the experience to a new level. Grab your P1000 this Black Friday (11/17 - 11/27) for just £1,199 (29% off).

The L500 Portable RGB Triple Laser Projector is smaller in size but is just as powerful as the previous models. Powered by the RGB triple laser technology, the L500 boasts a 100% BT. 2020 wide color gamut that offers the most accurate colors human eyes can perceive. First introduced on Kickstarter as a crowdfunding project, the L500 received an all-around success in achieving 640% of the funding goal. The L500 will be on sale for £699, a 30% discount.

R150 Smart Portable LED Projector, the most popular model from NOMVDIC due to its portability, is offered at £199, which is 50% off its regular price. With the size of a water bottle and a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hrs of play time, the R150 is perfect for a fun social gathering. Another highlight of the R150 is the rotating lens that makes projection at any angle possible.

NOMVDIC projectors were built to provide entertainment in all moments of life, regardless of time and space. Take this opportunity to enjoy NOMVDIC's Black Friday deals (11/17 - 11/27) and see how NOMVDIC projectors could change home entertainments for you.

ABOUT NOMVDIC

NOMVDIC is an innovator in the field of home entertainment technology. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of visual and audio experiences, NOMVDIC strives to create groundbreaking products that revolutionize the way we enjoy entertainment. For more information about NOMVDIC and their products, please visit: https://nomvdic.io/

