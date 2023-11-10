In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Mono M10 and G12 wafer prices could find soon find a bottom as they extended losses this week to new historic lows according to OPIS data, decreasing 2.33% and 1.44% to $0.293/pc and $0.410/pc, respectively. While the wafer market remains sluggish, this week's price drop was less dramatic than it was in the prior two weeks. This is because wafer prices are projected to bottom out soon, a source upstream said. Even if polysilicon in China is priced at CNY50 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...