GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Non-Core Radio Business Assets

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), announces that on November 9, 2023 GameSquare and its Frankly Media LLC subsidiary ("Frankly") entered into a definitive agreement with SoCast, Inc. ("SoCast") for SoCast's acquisition of Frankly's radio business assets. Frankly provides an online content management platform and related content services for approximately 700+ radio stations. In exchange for the Frankly technology platform and customer accounts, SoCast has agreed to pay Frankly US$4 million, which includes US$3 million upon closing of the transaction and up to an additional US$1 million based on future revenue derived from the radio assets. The transaction is expected to close by the end of November 2023.

"We are focused on enhancing our cost structure, and streamlining our business to support our core marketing, gaming, creative, and technology solutions and capabilities, as we continue to successfully integrate the April 2023 Engine Gaming acquisition and optimize our modern marketing technology platform," noted Lou Schwartz, GameSquare's President. "This transaction demonstrates our success accessing capital through non-dilutive sources, while also providing additional revenue opportunities to support SoCast's business with the other products and services we offer," Mr. Schwartz added.

"We're excited to welcome these radio broadcasters and their teams to the SoCast family. We're confident they'll love the experience of a digital first, radio specific partner to grow revenue and engagement as they transform into digital businesses," stated Elliott Hurst, CEO of SoCast.

INFOR Financial Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SoCast in connection with the transaction.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME | TSXV: GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, a provider of programmatic advertising and media distribution applications, Stream Hatchet, a provider of live streaming analytics services, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. For more information visit www.gamesquare.com.

About SoCast, Inc.

SoCast Inc. is a Toronto-based privately owned Canadian based digital marketing and technology company that makes digital easy for broadcasters. SoCast will now power more than 2,500 radio brands across the globe with more than 250 million people visiting a SoCast website each year. Combining a digital first mentality with radio industry knowledge, SoCast Engage provides ground-breaking websites, apps, contests, and content tools and services that clients rely upon to do their daily jobs. The SoCast Reach platform integrates sales, billing and finance into one programmatic advertising dashboard that helps broadcasters transform into digital businesses. For more information visit www.socastdigital.com.

