Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Jellyfish Mobile Token (JFISH) on November 10, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the JFISH/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:00 UTC on the slated date.

Introducing Jellyfish Mobile: A Web3 Integrated Mobile Telecom Platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to introduce Jellyfish Mobile, an innovative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that seamlessly integrates web3 technologies with traditional mobile connectivity. This integration opens up a new era of possibilities, offering an unparalleled level of security, privacy, and user autonomy over digital assets and communication, all harnessed directly on the user's mobile device.

The Dawn of a New Mobile Era with Jellyfish Mobile

LBank Exchange's listing of JFISH marks the recognition of Jellyfish Mobile's potential to transform the digital communication space.

One of the standout features of JellyFish Mobile is its cutting-edge 5G Web3 SIM card which boasts a hardware cold wallet embedded in the SIM card itself. Especially designed to shield against SIM swap attacks and other such menaces, Jellyfish Mobile's SIM ensures the utmost security for users' crypto assets. With a strong emphasis on security and privacy, JellyFish Mobile employs advanced encryption, secure boot processes, and cold wallet isolation to provide a secure environment for data and communications.

Web3 Services and Global Connectivity

Jellyfish Mobile transcends outdated security measures, offering a broad suite of Web3 services. It connects users to DeFi applications and smart contracts and provides an affordable roaming service across Asia. This focus on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation positions Jellyfish Mobile as a top-tier provider of secure and user-focused mobile connectivity solutions.

About JFISH Token

JFISH is not just a token but the lifeblood of Jellyfish Mobile's Web3 ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate a seamless blend of mobile services and blockchain technology, allowing users to delve into decentralized services and secure management of crypto assets. What's more, JFISH not only empowers users with unparalleled security features but also offers utility within the JellyFish Mobile ecosystem, where it facilitates transactions, governance, and a range of innovative services, all with the aim of reshaping the way we connect, transact, and interact with the digital world.

As an ERC20-based token and with a total supply capped at 1 billion (1,000,000,000), JFISH's distribution is meticulously planned. This includes allocations for Pre-Seed Tokens (4%), AirDROP Events (6%), and listings on Centralized Exchanges (56%), with a special provision for Developer's Tokens Unlock (15%). The ERC20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2023. Investors who are interested in JFISH can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

