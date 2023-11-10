Indonesian president Joko Widodo inaugurated a 145 MW floating solar plant in Java this week, while module manufacturer Husaun Energy said it will supply 60 MW of heterojunction solar panels for Grow Energy's Thailand floating PV projects.Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated a 145 MW floating PV project at Cirata, western Java, on Wednesday, according to a press release. Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar and Indonesia's government-owned utility PLN operate the facility. The plant is 250 hectares in size and is located at Cirata Reservoir, which is claimed to be the largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...