Scientists in Germany have developed a new open-access approach to assess regional rooftop PV potential. The ETHOS.PASSION approach combines two deep learning models to identify rooftops and superstructures.Researchers from Forschungszentrum Jülich and RWTH Aachen University in Germany have developed an open-source workflow for rooftop PV potential assessments from satellite imagery. The new ETHOS.PASSION workflow can assess a given region's geographical, technical, and economic potential, as well as surface area, orientation, and the slopes of individual rooftop sections. "ETHOS.PASSION also ...

