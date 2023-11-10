Soho House Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110919845/en/

Soho House Mexico City, the first Soho House location in Latin America, opened in September 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total Members in the third quarter 2023 grew to 255,252 from 248,071 in second quarter 2023 and by 20.8% year-over-year Soho House Members grew to 184,542 from 176,305 in second quarter 2023, and 21.3% year-over-year

SHCO Membership waitlist now sits at approximately 98,000, an all-time high, and retention rates continue around pre-pandemic levels

Total revenues of $301.0 million, 13.1% year-over-year growth

Membership revenues of $93.3 million increased by 31.3% year-over-year, accounting for 31.0% of Total revenues

In-House revenues grew to $115.3 million up 6.3% year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") grew 6% year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $42.4 million or $0.22 per share

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million, up $21.8 million from third quarter 2022

Opened Soho House Mexico City in September 2023

Plan to open Portland and Sao Paulo around the end of the year

Effective November 1, 2023, Tom Collins, former Managing Director UK Europe Asia, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company

"This has been another quarter of strong execution against our strategic objectives. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, supported by 14% margins. Total revenues increased by 13% year-on-year, with continued strong growth in recurring membership revenues. We welcomed 8,000 net new members in the quarter, inclusive of the very successful opening of Soho House Mexico City," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House Co.

"Our third quarter results and fourth quarter performance to date lead us to again increase our full year Adjusted EBITDA and total members guidance. We are also setting year-end 2024 membership guidance to exceed 210,000 Soho House members. I would like to thank our teams globally for their commitment as we continue to grow and enhance the experience for our members, whilst operating efficiently to drive greater profitability."

Summary of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended October 1, 2023 For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Total revenues 300,957 266,046 Membership revenues 93,279 71,023 In-House revenues 115,288 108,488 Other revenues 92,390 86,535 Operating income (loss) (20,403 (70,581 House-Level Contribution(1) 52,773 32,599 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 26 19 Other Contribution(1) 27,995 19,753 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 28 21 Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO (42,362 (91,668 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 42,051 20,260 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 14 8 Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 196,153,371 199,390,524 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.22 (0.46

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

The following selected expenses listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Pre-opening expenses 5,093 2,555 Non-cash rent 1,317 4,654 Deferred registration fees, net (465 (489

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the third quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates

Soho House members grew to 184,542 from 176,305 in second quarter 2023, and 21.3% YoY

Focused rollout of new initiatives has improved member experience leading to elevated performance across Houses

Opened Mexico City in September 2023, expect to open Portland and Sao Paulo around the end of the year

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $42.1 million, an increase of $21.8 million compared to third quarter 2022

In-House revenues grew to $115.3 million in third quarter 2023, up from $108.5 million in third quarter 2022

Like-for-like F&B margins at our Houses rose 230bps vs. third quarter 2019

Focus on driving accommodations performance resulted in 6% RevPAR growth in third quarter 2023 vs. third quarter 2022 on a like-for-like basis

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended October 1, 2023 As of October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Total Members 255,252 211,351 Soho House 184,542 152,165 Frozen Members 5,417 2,187 Soho Friends 64,614 52,698 Soho Works 6,096 6,488 SH APP Active Users 187,759 156,769

As of October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 (Unaudited) Number of Soho Houses 42 38 North America 15 13 United Kingdom 13 13 Europe/RoW 14 12 Number of Soho House Members 184,542 152,165 North America 67,664 57,221 United Kingdom 67,931 58,106 Europe/RoW 39,850 30,374 All Other 9,097 6,464 Number of Other Members 70,710 59,186 North America 19,239 16,200 United Kingdom 42,402 35,969 Europe/RoW 9,069 7,017 Number of Total Members 255,252 211,351 Number of Active App Users 187,759 156,769

Memberships

Total Members grew to 255,252 from 248,071 in second quarter 2023 and by 20.8% year-over-year

grew to 255,252 from 248,071 in second quarter 2023 and by 20.8% year-over-year Total Soho House Members grew to 184,542 from 176,305 in second quarter 2023, as retention rates remain around pre-pandemic levels, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses

grew to 184,542 from 176,305 in second quarter 2023, as retention rates remain around pre-pandemic levels, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses Frozen Members was 5,417 at the end of third quarter 2023. Frozen members as a of total membership is still below pre-pandemic levels

was 5,417 at the end of third quarter 2023. Frozen members as a of total membership is still below pre-pandemic levels Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works increased to 70,710 members, a decrease of 1,056 from the end of second quarter 2023 and a 19.5% increase year-over-year

Financing

Soho House Co Inc. ended third quarter 2023 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $163 million

In September, the Company repurchased 2 million of its Class A Common Stock for $12 million

Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations as of today, November 10, 2023:

Fiscal 2022 Results Actuals Fiscal 2023 Old Guidance Fiscal 2023 New Guidance Total Soho House Members 161,975 >191,000 >192,000 Membership revenues $273m $360m $367m $361m $366m Total revenues* $972m $1.12b $1.19b $1.13b $1.16b Adjusted EBITDA** $61m $126m $134m $130m $135m

*Assumes ~$20m YoY headwind from FX, reflecting EUR/USD at 1.07 and GBP/USD at 1.22 for fiscal 2023 **Without adding back pre-opening costs, non-cash rent and deferred registration fees of ~$25-30m combined for fiscal 2023 as a whole

Looking further ahead, we also expect to exceed 210,000 members by the end of fiscal 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 9am EST 2pm GMT.

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at www.sohohouseco.com.

To listen to the live conference call via telephone, please dial:

USA

New York (646) 307 1963

USA Canada Toll-Free (800) 715 9871

UK

London +44 (0)20 3481 4247

UK Toll-Free +44 (0)800 260 6466

Conference ID 7256454

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website following the call for up to 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA and Share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, or general and administrative expenses. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, or general and administrative expenses. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022 is set forth below: For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 Actuals Constant

Currency(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) Net income (loss) (41,450 (91,373 55 58 Depreciation and amortization 24,516 26,971 (9 (15 Interest expense, net 18,799 18,453 2 (5 Income tax expense 4,208 3,013 40 30 EBITDA 6,073 (42,936 n/m n/m Loss on sale of property and other, net (7 12 n/m n/m Share of income of equity method investments (1,953 (686 n/m n/m Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net?²? 30,698 53,910 (43 (47 Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,557 1,978 29 20 Share-based compensation expense(3) 4,683 3,980 18 10 Operational reorganization and severance expense(4) 4,046 Membership credits rebate(5) (44 n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA 42,051 20,260 n/m 93

1. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. 2. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. 3. This excludes a $4 million non-cash expense, which is included within Share-based compensation expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, separately presented within Operational reorganization and severance expense below. 4. Represents expenses incurred with respect to an internal reorganization program of the Company's operations team. In the 13 weeks ended October 2, 2022 this includes a non-cash share-based compensation expense of $4 million and cash severance related to the departure of the former Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The non-cash share-based compensation expense is reported within Share-based compensation expense in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations for the 13 weeks ended October 2, 2022. 5. Beginning on March 14, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we issued membership credits to active members of our closed Houses to be redeemed for certain Soho Home products and services. Membership credits were a one-time goodwill gesture, issued as a marketing offer to active members. The expense represents our best estimate of the cost in fulfilling the membership credits.

A Reconciliation of Operating loss to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022 is set forth below: For the 13 Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 Change % October 2, 2022

Constant Currency Constant Currency

Change % Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating profit (loss) (20,403 (70,581 71 (82,788 75 General and administrative 35,564 30,807 15 33,047 8 Pre-opening expenses 5,093 2,555 99 2,741 86 Depreciation and amortization 24,516 26,971 (9 28,932 (15 Share-based compensation 4,683 7,778 (40 8,343 (44 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 30,698 53,910 (43 57,829 (47 Other 617 912 (32 978 (37 Non-House membership revenues (9,314 (7,700 (21 (8,260 (13 Other revenues (92,390 (86,535 (7 (91,686 (1 Other operating expenses 73,709 74,482 (1 79,897 (8 House-Level Contribution 52,773 32,599 62 29,033 82 Operating profit (loss) margin (7 (27 (27 House-Level contribution margin 26 19 19

For the 13 Weeks Ended October 1,

2023 October 2,

2022 Change % October 2, 2022

Constant Currency Constant Currency

Change % Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating profit (loss) (20,403 (70,581 71 (82,788 75 General and administrative 35,564 30,807 15 33,047 8 Pre-opening expenses 5,093 2,555 99 2,741 86 Depreciation and amortization 24,516 26,971 (9 28,932 (15 Share-based compensation 4,683 7,778 (40 8,343 (44 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 30,698 53,910 (43 57,829 (47 Other 617 912 (32 978 (37 House membership revenues (83,965 (63,323 (33 (65,347 (28 In-House revenues (115,288 (108,488 (6 (113,018 (2 In-House operating expenses 146,480 139,212 5 149,332 (2 Total Other Contribution 27,995 19,753 42 20,049 40 Operating profit (loss) margin (7 (27 (27 Other Contribution Margin 28 21 21

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the 13 weeks ended October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022: For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Revenues Membership revenues 93,279 71,023 In-House revenues 115,288 108,488 Other revenues 92,390 86,535 Total revenues 300,957 266,046 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (146,480 (139,212 Other operating expenses (73,709 (74,482 General and administrative expenses (35,564 (30,807 Pre-opening expenses (5,093 (2,555 Depreciation and amortization (24,516 (26,971 Share-based compensation (4,683 (7,778 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (30,698 (53,910 Other, net (617 (912 Total operating expenses (321,360 (336,627 Operating income (loss) (20,403 (70,581 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (18,799 (18,453 Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 7 (12 Share of income of equity method investments 1,953 686 Total other expense, net (16,839 (17,779 Income (loss) before income taxes (37,242 (88,360 Income tax expense (4,208 (3,013 Net income (loss) (41,450 (91,373 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (912 (295 Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (42,362 (91,668 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic and diluted (0.22 (0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 196,153 199,391

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the 39 weeks ended October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022: For the 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) (59,753 (235,554 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 74,229 72,490 Non-cash share-based compensation 15,154 18,865 Deferred tax benefit (778 (299 Gain on sale of property and other, net (596 (1,529 Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (4,411 (2,426 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,110 3,471 Loss on debt extinguishment 3,278 PIK interest (settled), net of non-cash interest 27,908 25,663 Distributions from equity method investees 162 596 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (3,899 128,160 Changes in assets and liabilities: 0 0 Accounts receivable (22,110 (14,986 Inventories 2,465 (12,509 Operating leases, net 5,558 30,283 Other operating assets (25,212 (31,670 Deferred revenue 7,467 26,341 Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 8,904 31,210 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,476 38,106 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (50,440 (62,989 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,368 665 Purchase of intangible assets (13,989 (17,628 Property and casualty insurance proceeds received 148 338 Net cash used in investing activities (62,913 (79,614 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (117,350 (533 Payment for debt extinguishment costs (1,686 Issuance of related party loans 3,217 Proceeds from borrowings 140,000 105,795 Payments for debt issuance costs (2,822 (1,860 Principal payments on finance leases (221 (431 Principal payments on financing obligation (1,175 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (390 (771 Purchase of treasury stock (12,000 (34,802 Additional IPO costs (269 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,531 69,171 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (97 (13,224 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (27,003 14,439 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 190,043 220,662 End of period 163,040 235,101

For the 39 Weeks Ended (in thousands) October 1, 2023 October 2, 2022 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 162,540 227,896 Restricted cash 500 7,205 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022 163,040 235,101 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest 24,004 22,504 Cash paid for income taxes 3,027 138 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 79,631 101,640 Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases 33 11,357 Accrued capital expenditures 11,736 7,908

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of October 1, 2023 and January 1, 2023: As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) October 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 162,540 182,115 Restricted cash 500 7,928 Accounts receivable, net 64,589 42,215 Inventories 55,768 57,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,998 91,101 Total current assets 400,395 381,207 Property and equipment, net 637,133 647,001 Operating lease assets 1,131,435 1,085,579 Goodwill 199,693 199,646 Other intangible assets, net 124,356 125,968 Equity method investments 25,592 21,629 Deferred tax assets 469 295 Other non-current assets 8,296 6,571 Total non-current assets 2,126,974 2,086,689 Total assets 2,527,369 2,467,896 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 75,598 80,741 Accrued liabilities 94,068 84,112 Current portion of deferred revenue 108,629 91,611 Indirect and employee taxes payable 37,614 38,088 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 25,887 25,617 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading less than one year 2,413 4,176 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading more than one year 44,353 35,436 Other current liabilities 34,317 36,019 Total current liabilities 422,879 395,800 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 607,609 579,904 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 136,991 116,187 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading less than one year 93,117 227,158 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading more than one year 1,161,968 982,306 Finance lease liabilities 77,040 76,638 Financing obligation 76,533 76,239 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 25,772 27,118 Deferred tax liabilities 1,026 1,666 Other non-current liabilities 256 Total non-current liabilities 2,180,056 2,087,472 Total liabilities 2,602,935 2,483,272 Commitments and contingencies

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) October 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 Shareholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 63,704,578 shares issued and 53,237,458 outstanding as of October 1, 2023 and 62,189,717 issued and 53,722,597 outstanding as of January 1, 2023; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2023 and January 1, 2023 2,052 2,037 Additional paid-in capital 1,228,225 1,213,086 Accumulated deficit (1,303,370 (1,242,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income 51,780 54,853 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,467,120 shares as of October 1, 2023 and 8,467,120 shares as of January 1, 2023 (62,000 (50,000 Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (83,313 (22,436 Noncontrolling interest 7,747 7,060 Total shareholders' deficit (75,566 (15,376 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,527,369 2,467,896

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022, see House Introduction Credits below.

HOUSE INTRODUCTION CREDITS New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member's House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUESIn-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUESHouse Revenues is defined as House Membership Revenues plus In-House revenues, less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

The year-over-year increase in our total number of Soho House members is driven by a combination of increases in membership at existing Houses and members from new Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. is Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House Co:

Soho House Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House Co through our global collection, as at October 1, 2023, of 42 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home our interiors and lifestyle retail brand and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110919845/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@sohohouseco.com

Media and Press

press@sohohouseco.com